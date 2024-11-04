Art fairs open for Shanghai International Art Trade Week

West Bund Art & Design, and the ART021 Contemporary Art Fair will run from November 7 to 11 as the premier events of the 6th Shanghai International Art Trade Week.

Art lovers are advised to don comfy shoes this November to make the most of its busy art fairs, exhibitions, and events. West Bund Art & Design, and the ART021 Contemporary Art Fair, one of the the best in Asia, are must-sees for anyone interested in art and design. The fairs are the premier events of the 6th Shanghai International Art Trade Week which will run from November 7 to 11. The two fairs will attract galleries, artists, private collectors, and art enthusiasts from all over the world to Shanghai. The 2024 West Bund Art & Design will be held from November 8 to 10 at the West Bund Art Center (Hall A and Hall B), West Bund Dome, GATE M Dream Center, and ORBIT. Established in 2014, the fair has, since its first edition, shown its ambition to join the world's top art fairs. The "blossoming" six venues of this year's fair again prove its strategy and the seminal influence on the cultural scene of the West Bund over the past decade. This year, West Bund Art & Design has attracted 122 leading galleries from 50 cities in 23 countries and regions. Heavyweight names such as Hauser & Wirth, Ota Fine Arts, Pace Gallery, ShanghART Gallery, White Cube, and WHITE SPACE will be participating for the 11th consecutive year. "I used to visit Art Basel HK," said Irene Chang, an artist from Taiwan. "But I was so amazed to find West Bund Art & Design in Shanghai in 2016, as the fair reached such a high international quality including the level of participating galleries and its space design. How I hoped my artworks would be presented here at West Bund Art & Design one day."

Chang's dream finally came true last year, when her artworks were first displayed at the fair. This year, Artrue Gallery is bringing her "Golden Age" series to the public. "I had lived in Taipei, Paris, New York, and Hong Kong," Chang said, "I came to stay in Shanghai about 15 years ago. I witnessed the dramatic changes and development here. `The Golden Age' series not only mirrors my personal experience but also reflects my love for the city of Shanghai. It is a miraculous place." In addition to the participating galleries, DREAM xiàn chǎng is another featured sector supported by GATE M Dream Center. It will showcase a curated selection of expansive artworks from approximately 40 invited artists, from paintings and photographs through sculptures and installations across various venues and outdoor public spaces.

Another spotlight at the fair is the Salone del Mobile. Milano, the world's leading furniture fair, will present "The Orbit's Orbit." The event, featuring a dialogue and performative installation by artist Matilde Cassani at ORBIT, pays homage to Italian design with the display of iconic pieces from leading Italian brands.

If you go: VIP Preview (invitation-only)



Nov 7 (Thursday) 1pm-7pm (ORBIT will close at 5pm)

Nov 8 (Friday) 12noon-1pm Public Days



Nov 8 (Friday) 1pm-6pm

Nov 9 (Saturday) 12noon-6pm

Nov 10 (Sunday) 12noon-6pm Venue: West Bund Art Center (Hall A and Hall B), West Bund Dome, GATE M Dream Center, and ORBIT along the West Bund

Admission: 200 yuan (please scan the QR code to buy tickets)

The 12th edition of ART021 Shanghai Contemporary Art Fair will open at the Shanghai Exhibition Center from November 7 to 11. About 31 participating galleries and projects from 43 cities in 20 countries and regions will participate in this year's fair. "ART021 continues to work towards 'Global Art In Shanghai Time,' embracing varieties of contemporary art which contribute to Shanghai's global cultural vision," said Zhou Dawei, one of the founding members of ART021,. "We aim to introduce the best galleries and artists from around the world, as well as firmly support young Chinese galleries to have a notable presence in line with our mission to uplift Chinese and Asian art communities within a global context."

"For Opera Gallery's third participation in Art021 Shanghai, we are proud to unveil a collection of modern, post-war and contemporary artworks," said Fiona Heung, assistant manager at Opera Gallery. "With Shanghai being the cultural capital, we are excited to return to this ever-vibrant hub of creativity and contemporary art, that always has something new to offer. The Chinese art market has seen exponential growth over the past few years, with Chinese mainland art collectors being the strongest art spenders in 2023. We are excited to meet Chinese and Asian art collectors, who have always been knowledgeable and deeply passionate about the art that they buy." 2024 ART021 is set within the GALLERIES, APPROACH, public sector BEYOND and SPECIAL PROJECT, where the sector DETOUR returns after two years. The main and largest sector — GALLERIES — features a diverse selection of contemporary and modern art from leading international and regional galleries, including 13 galleries who have participated for a decade. APPROACH is dedicated to showcasing thriving galleries and unique projects from around the world. This year's edition comprises 20 participating galleries from nine countries, among which over half are first-time exhibitors. With the theme of Asia and Its Diaspora, DETOUR curated by Danielle Shang brings together works by contemporary artists of Asian descent, collectively highlighting Asian and Asian diasporic artistic practices. SPECIAL PROJECT will highlight non-profit institutions, artist studios, and art & design brands, connecting diversified industries with the art arena. Jebum-Gang Art Center, the first Tibetan public cultural space converted from an architectural relic, will present works inspired by the Tibetan experience.