﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Art fairs open for Shanghai International Art Trade Week

﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  15:44 UTC+8, 2024-11-05       0
West Bund Art & Design, and the ART021 Contemporary Art Fair will run from November 7 to 11 as the premier events of the 6th Shanghai International Art Trade Week.
﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  15:44 UTC+8, 2024-11-05       0
Art fairs open for Shanghai International Art Trade Week

2024 West Bund Art & Design will be held from November 8 to 10 at West Bund Art Center (Hall A and Hall B), West Bund Dome, GATE M Dream Center, and ORBIT.

Art lovers are advised to don comfy shoes this November to make the most of its busy art fairs, exhibitions, and events.

West Bund Art & Design, and the ART021 Contemporary Art Fair, one of the the best in Asia, are must-sees for anyone interested in art and design.

The fairs are the premier events of the 6th Shanghai International Art Trade Week which will run from November 7 to 11.

The two fairs will attract galleries, artists, private collectors, and art enthusiasts from all over the world to Shanghai.

The 2024 West Bund Art & Design will be held from November 8 to 10 at the West Bund Art Center (Hall A and Hall B), West Bund Dome, GATE M Dream Center, and ORBIT.

Established in 2014, the fair has, since its first edition, shown its ambition to join the world's top art fairs. The "blossoming" six venues of this year's fair again prove its strategy and the seminal influence on the cultural scene of the West Bund over the past decade.

This year, West Bund Art & Design has attracted 122 leading galleries from 50 cities in 23 countries and regions. Heavyweight names such as Hauser & Wirth, Ota Fine Arts, Pace Gallery, ShanghART Gallery, White Cube, and WHITE SPACE will be participating for the 11th consecutive year.

"I used to visit Art Basel HK," said Irene Chang, an artist from Taiwan. "But I was so amazed to find West Bund Art & Design in Shanghai in 2016, as the fair reached such a high international quality including the level of participating galleries and its space design. How I hoped my artworks would be presented here at West Bund Art & Design one day."

Art fairs open for Shanghai International Art Trade Week

"The Golden Age II" by Irene Chang at Artrue Gallery, oil on canvas

Chang's dream finally came true last year, when her artworks were first displayed at the fair. This year, Artrue Gallery is bringing her "Golden Age" series to the public.

"I had lived in Taipei, Paris, New York, and Hong Kong," Chang said, "I came to stay in Shanghai about 15 years ago. I witnessed the dramatic changes and development here. `The Golden Age' series not only mirrors my personal experience but also reflects my love for the city of Shanghai. It is a miraculous place."

In addition to the participating galleries, DREAM xiàn chǎng is another featured sector supported by GATE M Dream Center. It will showcase a curated selection of expansive artworks from approximately 40 invited artists, from paintings and photographs through sculptures and installations across various venues and outdoor public spaces.

Art fairs open for Shanghai International Art Trade Week

"Out of Control No.3" by Zhang Qing at DREAM xiàn chǎng, mixed media on paper

Another spotlight at the fair is the Salone del Mobile. Milano, the world's leading furniture fair, will present "The Orbit's Orbit." The event, featuring a dialogue and performative installation by artist Matilde Cassani at ORBIT, pays homage to Italian design with the display of iconic pieces from leading Italian brands.

If you go:

VIP Preview (invitation-only)

Nov 7 (Thursday) 1pm-7pm (ORBIT will close at 5pm)
Nov 8 (Friday) 12noon-1pm

Public Days

Nov 8 (Friday) 1pm-6pm
Nov 9 (Saturday) 12noon-6pm
Nov 10 (Sunday) 12noon-6pm

Venue: West Bund Art Center (Hall A and Hall B), West Bund Dome, GATE M Dream Center, and ORBIT along the West Bund
Admission: 200 yuan (please scan the QR code to buy tickets)

Art fairs open for Shanghai International Art Trade Week
Art fairs open for Shanghai International Art Trade Week

The scene of 2023 ART021 at Shanghai Exhibition Center

The 12th edition of ART021 Shanghai Contemporary Art Fair will open at the Shanghai Exhibition Center from November 7 to 11.

About 31 participating galleries and projects from 43 cities in 20 countries and regions will participate in this year's fair.

"ART021 continues to work towards 'Global Art In Shanghai Time,' embracing varieties of contemporary art which contribute to Shanghai's global cultural vision," said Zhou Dawei, one of the founding members of ART021,.

"We aim to introduce the best galleries and artists from around the world, as well as firmly support young Chinese galleries to have a notable presence in line with our mission to uplift Chinese and Asian art communities within a global context."

Art fairs open for Shanghai International Art Trade Week

"Composition No.8.7.23" by Feng Xiaomin at Opera Gallery, acrylic on canvas

"For Opera Gallery's third participation in Art021 Shanghai, we are proud to unveil a collection of modern, post-war and contemporary artworks," said Fiona Heung, assistant manager at Opera Gallery.

"With Shanghai being the cultural capital, we are excited to return to this ever-vibrant hub of creativity and contemporary art, that always has something new to offer. The Chinese art market has seen exponential growth over the past few years, with Chinese mainland art collectors being the strongest art spenders in 2023. We are excited to meet Chinese and Asian art collectors, who have always been knowledgeable and deeply passionate about the art that they buy."

2024 ART021 is set within the GALLERIES, APPROACH, public sector BEYOND and SPECIAL PROJECT, where the sector DETOUR returns after two years.

The main and largest sector — GALLERIES — features a diverse selection of contemporary and modern art from leading international and regional galleries, including 13 galleries who have participated for a decade.

APPROACH is dedicated to showcasing thriving galleries and unique projects from around the world. This year's edition comprises 20 participating galleries from nine countries, among which over half are first-time exhibitors.

With the theme of Asia and Its Diaspora, DETOUR curated by Danielle Shang brings together works by contemporary artists of Asian descent, collectively highlighting Asian and Asian diasporic artistic practices.

SPECIAL PROJECT will highlight non-profit institutions, artist studios, and art & design brands, connecting diversified industries with the art arena. Jebum-Gang Art Center, the first Tibetan public cultural space converted from an architectural relic, will present works inspired by the Tibetan experience.

If you go:

Collectors Preview (invitation-only)

Nov 7 Thursday 1-8pm (Admission ends 7pm)
Nov 8 Friday 1-8pm (Admission ends 7pm)

Public Days

Nov 9 Saturday 11am-6pm (Admission ends 5pm)
Nov 10 Sunday 11am-6pm (Admission ends 5pm)

Venue: Shanghai Exhibition Center, 1000 Yan'an Rd M.
Admission: 200 yuan (please scan the QR code below to buy tickets)

Art fairs open for Shanghai International Art Trade Week
Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Shanghai Exhibition Center
West Bund Art Center
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     