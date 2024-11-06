Shanghai Youth Art Fair provides a platform for aspiring artists to express their creativity
The Shanghai Haipai Art Museum is hosting "The 10th Shanghai Youth Art Fair & National Youth Art Invitation Exhibition" through November 17.
The Shanghai Youth Art Fair, one of the main events during Shanghai International Art Trade Week and one of the programs of the Shanghai International Art Festival, seeks to create a platform for fostering the next generation of creative talent.
About 30,000 artists are currently enrolled at the Shanghai Youth Art Fair. A total of 5,000 artists have taken part in the event since its inception in 2015.
The "Vision" and "Starting Point" sections make up this year's fair.
The artworks chosen under the topic "It doesn't stop here" are displayed in the "Starting Point" part, while the "Vision" portion showcases the outcomes of the Young Curator Program.
The organizer claims that these two segments not only demonstrate the inventiveness of young artists but also signal a new chapter in their creative development.
Two curators, Yang Yi and Wan Haoran, were selected for their exhibition design plans from the 24 submissions in the "Vision" Young Curator Program. The program, which is an annual event at the fair, aims to provide a platform for young curators to realize their artistic visions and concepts.
The "Starting Point" covers a variety of topics under the theme "The Big Universe," "Temporary Access to Myself," "Abundance," and "The Greatness of Life and Death."
The artworks on exhibit, which range from sculpture and multi-media to canvas, installation, and ink-wash, demonstrate the energy and inventiveness of the new generation of artists.
In addition to the Shanghai Youth Art Fair, the museum is also hosting the 3rd National Youth Art Invitational Exhibition.
If you go:
Date: Through November 17 (closed on Mondays), 9:30am–4:30pm
Venue: Shanghai Haipai Art Museum
Address: 1536 Xinzhen Rd
Admission: Free