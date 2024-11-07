Designer Stefan Scholten finds beauty in minimalist approach

The Dutch designer prefers an organic process that allows ideas to evolve and says you're already "too late" if you start chasing trends.

At Shanghai's STUDIO 9 in Jing’an District — a creative space gathering four Danish furniture brands transformed from an old textile factory, Dutch designer Stefan Scholten shared the story behind his latest work, the Facet Cabinet for HAY, a Danish brand known for modern furniture and home accessories. “Designing is about balancing function and expression. It’s not just solving a problem — it’s creating something that resonates, something with a personal touch that feels alive in a space," Scholten said. The Facet Cabinet reflects the designer’s hallmark style: minimalist yet richly textured. The cabinet’s faceted surfaces, reminiscent of his earlier Paper Porcelain series, bring an added depth to an otherwise simple structure, casting playful shadows that shift as one moves around it. Scholten noted that the design’s origins trace back to a small hotel project — an attempt to create compact, smart storage in tight spaces. This project’s success inspired him to expand the concept for HAY, transforming it into a home accessory adaptable to any environment.

The rotating door, he said, was inspired by the need for seamless access in compact spaces. The wheels, which can replace the cabinet’s footpads, allow it to glide effortlessly across any room, making it more than just a static piece of furniture. “The mobility,” he added, “gives it a playful character. It’s a piece that adapts to you.” HAY’s CEO Jesper Petersen who visited Shanghai this time and attended the designer event, said: "At HAY, we are committed to bringing high-quality, innovative home products to our customers. Throughout, our collaborations with globally renowned contemporary designers like Stefan have brought a diverse range of products. We look forward to continuing to deliver more surprises and inspirations to our customers in the future." For Scholten, design is deeply personal. He works using what he calls the “atelier method,” hands-on experimentation, where sketches, color swatches, and materials are scattered around his studio in Amsterdam. Each piece, from inception to final product, tells a story of exploration and refinement.

A graduate of Design Academy Eindhoven in 1995, Scholten has become a defining voice in Dutch design. His career began with the establishment of Scholten & Baijings in 2000 with Carole Baijings. Together they garnered international acclaim for their innovative use of color and form. In 2019, Scholten founded Studio Stefan Scholten in Amsterdam, continuing his exploration of minimalist aesthetics infused with expressive elements. His notable works include the Colour Glass series, which showcases his signature approach to color and transparency, and the Paper Porcelain collection, inspired by cardboard models and crafted with a specially blended clay to achieve a delicate, paper-like texture.