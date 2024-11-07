﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Designer Stefan Scholten finds beauty in minimalist approach

The Dutch designer prefers an organic process that allows ideas to evolve and says you're already "too late" if you start chasing trends.
Stefan Scholten

At Shanghai's STUDIO 9 in Jing’an District — a creative space gathering four Danish furniture brands transformed from an old textile factory, Dutch designer Stefan Scholten shared the story behind his latest work, the Facet Cabinet for HAY, a Danish brand known for modern furniture and home accessories.

“Designing is about balancing function and expression. It’s not just solving a problem — it’s creating something that resonates, something with a personal touch that feels alive in a space," Scholten said.

The Facet Cabinet reflects the designer’s hallmark style: minimalist yet richly textured. The cabinet’s faceted surfaces, reminiscent of his earlier Paper Porcelain series, bring an added depth to an otherwise simple structure, casting playful shadows that shift as one moves around it.

Scholten noted that the design’s origins trace back to a small hotel project — an attempt to create compact, smart storage in tight spaces. This project’s success inspired him to expand the concept for HAY, transforming it into a home accessory adaptable to any environment.

Facet Cabinet family

A Facet Cabinet in high misty grey with feet and castors.

The rotating door, he said, was inspired by the need for seamless access in compact spaces. The wheels, which can replace the cabinet’s footpads, allow it to glide effortlessly across any room, making it more than just a static piece of furniture. “The mobility,” he added, “gives it a playful character. It’s a piece that adapts to you.”

HAY’s CEO Jesper Petersen who visited Shanghai this time and attended the designer event, said: "At HAY, we are committed to bringing high-quality, innovative home products to our customers. Throughout, our collaborations with globally renowned contemporary designers like Stefan have brought a diverse range of products. We look forward to continuing to deliver more surprises and inspirations to our customers in the future."

For Scholten, design is deeply personal. He works using what he calls the “atelier method,” hands-on experimentation, where sketches, color swatches, and materials are scattered around his studio in Amsterdam. Each piece, from inception to final product, tells a story of exploration and refinement.

13Eighty Chair in chalk white with grey-white steel base paired with an olive Palissade Cone Table

A graduate of Design Academy Eindhoven in 1995, Scholten has become a defining voice in Dutch design. His career began with the establishment of Scholten & Baijings in 2000 with Carole Baijings. Together they garnered international acclaim for their innovative use of color and form. In 2019, Scholten founded Studio Stefan Scholten in Amsterdam, continuing his exploration of minimalist aesthetics infused with expressive elements.

His notable works include the Colour Glass series, which showcases his signature approach to color and transparency, and the Paper Porcelain collection, inspired by cardboard models and crafted with a specially blended clay to achieve a delicate, paper-like texture.

An Ellipse Tray in light yellow paired with colour sticks

These pieces reflect not just Scholten’s eye for form and material but also embody his “atelier method” — a hands-on, exploratory process he often returns to.

“You work like an artist, with no perception of an assignment or a boss above you,” he says, emphasizing the freedom he allows each piece to evolve naturally.

This method is rooted in exploration rather than a rigid path, giving Scholten the freedom to let ideas unfold in unexpected ways. “Instead of going from A to B as quickly as possible, we like to take the detour,” he reflected, trusting that these creative side roads often spark fresh concepts and add depth to his work.

Scholten’s Amsterdam studio is filled with this spirit of experimentation. “There’s always an agenda, but the first part is very playful,” he noted. The space is often alive with sketches, prototypes, and colors that reflect his iterative process. For Scholten, this freedom to “let yourself go” is essential, as it fosters authentic and personal designs.

He believes true originality emerges from within, unburdened by outside expectations. “If you start looking at trends, you’re too late,” he remarked.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Special Reports
﻿
