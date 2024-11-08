Avant-garde photography showing at Centre Pompidou × West Bund Museum

The exhibition "Another Avant-garde. Photography 1970-2000" is showing at the Centre Pompidou × West Bund Museum. It features the highlights of the photography collection of the Centre Pompidou.

For the first time in decades, key works from the period between 1970 and 2000 are presented together to revisit the established story of photography's success in the art world. Precisely by juxtaposing different works, from small conceptual pieces to large tableaux, from single photographs to experimental video works, the exhibition proposes to look at the wide spectrum of artistic possibilities of the camera.

The exhibition puts special emphasis on works from China, supported by a number of loans that establish a dialogue between different histories of the avant-garde.