From public sculptures to works on paper
Anish Kapoor’s first solo exhibition at Lisson Gallery Shanghai showcases a captivating series of recent gouache drawings on paper.
Known for his innovative work with materials and his ability to create intense sensory experiences, Kapoor’s art blurs the lines between sculpture and painting. A major figure in British and global contemporary art, he explores how physical space and perception intersect in his work.
His art traverses massive public sculptures — wonders of form and feats of engineering — and smaller, yet equally potent, works on paper.
In the exhibition, Kapoor uses rich, vibrant colors — deep purples, blues, and fiery shades of yellow, orange, and red. His drawings seem to emerge from a mysterious darkness, filled with a tension between light and shadow, inside and outside.
Kapoor’s signature theme, the void, is prominent here.
The central dark spaces within his drawings contrast with vibrant landscapes, creating an intense, layered effect that pulls viewers inward.
In some pieces, bold strokes of black cut through vivid reds, adding drama and depth that evoke shadows, abysses, or chaotic forces of nature. His swirling lines and textures capture his fascination with opposites — light and dark, creation and destruction.
This exhibition follows Kapoor’s major 2019 solo show in Beijing, where he displayed some of his most important works, including large-scale installations and geometric sculptures.
In 2021, he held another solo show in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, featuring highlights from his career like his famous wax sculptures, mirror works, and architectural models.
If you go:
Date: Through January 25, 2025
Address: 2/F, 27 Huqiu Road
Admission: Free