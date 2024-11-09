From public sculptures to works on paper

Anish Kapoor’s first solo exhibition at Lisson Gallery Shanghai showcases a captivating series of recent gouache drawings on paper.

Known for his innovative work with materials and his ability to create intense sensory experiences, Kapoor’s art blurs the lines between sculpture and painting. A major figure in British and global contemporary art, he explores how physical space and perception intersect in his work.

His art traverses massive public sculptures — wonders of form and feats of engineering — and smaller, yet equally potent, works on paper.

In the exhibition, Kapoor uses rich, vibrant colors — deep purples, blues, and fiery shades of yellow, orange, and red. His drawings seem to emerge from a mysterious darkness, filled with a tension between light and shadow, inside and outside.