Take a walk in light and shadow at Middle Longhua Road Metro Station

The Instituto Cervantes Shanghai has unveiled a new exhibition "Joaquín Sorolla (1863-1923): A Walk in Light and Shadow" at the Middle Longhua Road Metro Station.

Organized by the Instituto Cervantes in collaboration with the Embassy of Spain in China, the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation and the Spanish National Tourism Board, the exhibition is a part of Shanghai International Art Trade Week.

Curated by the Museo de la Sorolla in Madrid, the exhibition features a selection of nearly 50 representative works by the Valencian painter Sorolla in the form of original-size reproductions.

It is also the first time that Sorolla's artistic legacy has been presented in such a comprehensive manner to a Chinese audience.