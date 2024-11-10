Feature / Art & Culture

Take a walk in light and shadow at Middle Longhua Road Metro Station

The Instituto Cervantes Shanghai has unveiled a new exhibition "Joaquín Sorolla (1863-1923): A Walk in Light and Shadow" at the Middle Longhua Road Metro Station.
Joaquín Sorolla, "La hora del baño," Valencia,1909

Take a walk in light and shadow at Middle Longhua Road Metro Station

Organized by the Instituto Cervantes in collaboration with the Embassy of Spain in China, the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation and the Spanish National Tourism Board, the exhibition is a part of Shanghai International Art Trade Week.

Curated by the Museo de la Sorolla in Madrid, the exhibition features a selection of nearly 50 representative works by the Valencian painter Sorolla in the form of original-size reproductions.

It is also the first time that Sorolla's artistic legacy has been presented in such a comprehensive manner to a Chinese audience.

Take a walk in light and shadow at Middle Longhua Road Metro Station

Joaquín Sorolla, "Paseo a orillas del mar," 1909

Sorolla, known as the "painter of light," alongside Goya and Velázquez, had a unique way of capturing the light and colors of the Mediterranean and recording the daily life of Spain in his time.

The works on display are characterized by vivid hues and subtle use of light. As a frequent traveler who visited all regions of Spain, the artist painted the landscapes, customs and people that reflected a vibrant and modern vision of the country.

Viewers can scan the QR codes of the works and experience the interaction on mobile phones and other mobile devices to explore Sorolla's art world in the city's bustling transport intersection.

If you go:

Venue: Middle Longhua Road Station of Metro Line 7 & 11

﻿
