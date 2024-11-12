Birds in ink wash grace the halls of museum

A unique exhibition featuring 15 bird-themed paintings from the Song Dynasty (960-1279), showcasing the pinnacle of traditional Chinese ink-wash art, is on display at Zhejiang Museum as it celebrates its 95th anniversary.

The exhibition titled "Nature in Chinese Art" also includes 28 high-definition reproductions of Song Dynasty bird paintings and 39 contemporary photography works on birds.

"It is a crossover-concept display that combines art with nature. Seeing the Song Dynasty paintings from a bird's eye has never happened in our museum," said Chen Shuihua, curator of Zhejiang Museum.

Chen is an ornithologist who has researched and protected birds in Zhejiang Province.

"Museums and galleries have long treasured Song Dynasty paintings. They rarely loan the collections to other groups. It takes a lot of effort to borrow these paintings from the eight museums, including the Cleveland Museum of Art in the United States," Chen said.

People regard Song Dynasty ink-wash paintings as the pinnacle of ancient art and the defining feature of traditional Chinese aesthetic. The exhibited paintings use few strokes and allow a lot of blank space, resulting in a simple, plain style with a poetic feel.

Bird and landscape painter Li Cheng (AD 919-967) was renowned for his winter scenes featuring poultry, birds, and trees. His birds often appeared in secluded hills and dales, with waterfalls cascading down rugged cliffs and uniquely shaped pine trees.

He employed varying shades of ink and masterful compositions to convey his expansive artistic vision.

The displayed artwork showcases subtle, graded ink washes and overlapping brushstrokes, capturing atmospheric elements of mist, rivers, trees and infinity.