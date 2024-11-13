'Staging Dunhuang:' Where ancient artifacts meet modern vision

"Staging Dunhuang," the opening exhibition of Dunhuang Contemporary Art Museum, is on show through May 31, 2025.

Supported by Dunhuang Museum, Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture Library, Institute of Art Engineering and Technology, China Academy of Art, Bibliothèque Nationale de France, Russian State Hermitage Museum and Harvard Fine Arts Library, the exhibition consists of four parts: "History," "Nature," "Reproduction" and "Mind."

The exhibition features precious artifacts like the Bayeux Sutra, Beiliang Stone Pagoda and the Tang color-painted molded bricks of a human holding a camel on loan from different institutions around the world. Organizers are looking to initiate a conversation on the relationship between historical archives and artistic creation.

Through the perspectives of geography, nature, and technology, the exhibition aims to focus on the art of Mogao Grottoes as a model for the production of contemporary culture and visual experience.

The museum's exterior is reminiscent of Dunhuang's natural landscape with its wind-blown sand dunes and arched grottoes, echoing the aesthetic elements of Dunhuang's frescoes.