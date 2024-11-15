'Paganini of the trumpet' thrills Shanghai audiences

Sergei Nakariakov, dubbed "the Paganini of the trumpet" since the age of 13, still inspires contemporary composers to write incredibly demanding pieces especially for him.

Recently, the musician brought a diverse program to Shanghai and Chengdu, collaborating with pianist Maria Meerovitch, with a promise to return again next year.

"Together with Maria, we tried to select a variety of pieces to form a diverse program, which includes Mozart, Schubert, Mendelssohn and also more contemporary pieces," he told Shanghai Daily before a weekend performance called "No Limit."

"The program also includes a piece by female French composer Jeanine Rueff, 'Four Miniatures' by Giya Kancheli, and a piece famous with trumpet audiences, 'Fantaisie Brillante.' The recital program is mostly romantic, with a whole variety of different things, not only for trumpet, but also for flugelhorn, which is not often played on the classical stage."

His return comes 12 years after his first visit, which also included Shanghai and Chengdu, while the musician hopes to bring a more challenging repertoire in the future.

He is famed for circular breathing, which enables the player to continue the sound and breathe at the same time, an unusual technique especially key to playing pieces re-arranged from string instruments.