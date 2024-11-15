﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Shipyards in the 19th century anchored the future of Pudong modernization

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  00:00 UTC+8, 2024-11-16       0
As Shanghai emerged as a major trading port 150 years ago, shipbuilding thrived on the eastern shore of the Huangpu River.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  00:00 UTC+8, 2024-11-16       0

Editor’s note:

Rome wasn’t built in a day. Neither was Shanghai. Once dubbed "the Paris of the East,” the city has evolved into a fusion of multiculturalism. Along the way, Shanghai has accumulated a repository of stories about the people and events that have shaped its history. Five areas of the city occupy pride of place in that journey: People’s Square, Jing’an Temple, Xujiahui, Lujiazui and Xintiandi. This series, a collaboration with Shanghai Local Chronicles Library, visits them all to follow in the footsteps of time.



Pudong, now renowned for its urban skyline, was once largely farmland, but the seeds of industrialization were sown along its waterfront there more than 150 years ago.

It began in the 1840s, when Shanghai’s new trade status as a treaty port nurtured a fledgling shipbuilding industry as foreign merchants were allowed to operate freely and international shipping traffic grew along the Huangpu River.

British and other foreign investors established shipyards along its banks.

Among the first of these, the British-owned Pudong Steamboat Co was founded in 1859, with extensive facilities that marked it as one of the Far East’s largest shipyards.

Equipped to manufacture ships and machinery, the company introduced steam-powered machines and advanced shipbuilding techniques.

By 1894, Pudong’s waterfront was lined with shipyards, warehouses and docks supporting Shanghai’s booming import-export trade. The city’s trade volume accounted for more than half of China’s total at that time.

Shipyards in the 19th century anchored the future of Pudong modernization
Courtesy of Shanghai Local Chronicles Library

After Shanghai opened as a treaty port in 1843, the Huangpu River became China’s biggest shipping artery.

The shipbuilding industry anchored the area’s development, offering job opportunities and attracting waves of workers. As infrastructure expanded, the once-rural Pudong was drawn into the momentum of industrial change.

The 1895 Treaty of Shimonoseki, also known as the Treaty of Maguan, between China and Japan allowed foreign investors to freely establish factories in China, bringing more capital into Pudong’s industrial development.

New factories were built along the Huangpu River. By the early 20th century, the area housed a mix of shipyards, textile mills and steelworks.

Pudong’s shipyards became vital for maintaining and expanding the shipping fleets that fueled Shanghai’s position as China’s main international trading port.

One major player in Pudong’s shipbuilding sector was Boyd & Co, also known as Xiangsheng Shipyard, which was founded by British entrepreneurs in 1862.

The shipyard in Lujiazui produced both commercial ships and military equipment, expanding into one of the largest and most advanced shipyards in the region.

Shipyards in the 19th century anchored the future of Pudong modernization
Courtesy of Shanghai Local Chronicles Library

The old Farnham, Boyd & Co shipyard was one of the most advanced of its time.

The growth attracted workers from across China, making Lujiazui a densely populated industrial area with an active economy and a multicultural mix of residents, as noted in 1919 by the Shun Pao newspaper.

Pudong’s rapid industrialization also brought economic and social changes. Foreign companies exerted considerable control over local industries, limiting the ability of Chinese-owned businesses to compete.

Despite these challenges, some Chinese firms managed to establish themselves. For example, the Gongmao Machinery Factory, founded in 1888, produced ship components and machinery.

It laid the groundwork for an independent industrial base within Pudong’s largely foreign-dominated economy.

However, Pudong’s industrial progress was halted in 1937 with the Japanese invasion.

As Shanghai became a battleground, factories and shipyards along the river were bombed. Japanese forces occupied Pudong, repurposing its facilities for military production and turning strategic areas like Lujiazui into military zones.

During the occupation, Japanese forces seized 35 docks on both sides of the Huangpu River, including 21 in Pudong. The invaders also imposed strict economic controls that stifled local production and left most civilian industries in ruin.

The destruction along Pudong’s waterfront was severe. Neighborhoods and industrial areas were burned to the ground, leaving tens of thousands of residents displaced and unemployed.

By the time Japan’s occupation ended in 1945, Pudong’s once-thriving industries largely lay in ruin.

Attempts to revive the area’s economy in the postwar period under the Kuomintang government were stifled by high inflation and economic instability.

Yet the shipbuilding expertise developed in the 19th and early 20th centuries remained an invaluable asset.

In the late 1940s, key shipyards in Pudong became part of China’s early state-led industrialization efforts.

Today, Pudong’s shipbuilding legacy and early industry serve as a reminder of its crucial role in Shanghai’s modernization and in China’s industrial history.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
Huangpu River
Xujiahui
Lujiazui
Huangpu
Pudong
Xintiandi
People‘s Square
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     