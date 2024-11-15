Exhibition marks 700 years since death of Marco Polo

To commemorate the 700th anniversary of Marco Polo's death and his journeys in ancient China, the China Academy of Art is hosting "The Perfect Path: Hangzhou, Marco Polo's City of Heaven" with the support of the Venice Biennale and its Historical Archives of Contemporary Arts.

In the 13th century, during China's Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368), the young Polo embarked on his life-defining adventure to the Orient. His recorded experiences opened up a window for the West to know China, which to some degree changed the world.

The Venetian merchant and traveler also left behind a detailed chronicle of his experiences in Hangzhou during that dynasty. His description of Hangzhou as "the finest and most splendid city in the world" reportedly deepened Westerners' yearning for the Orient.

From the Yuan Dynasty on, Polo has been remembered by both China and Italy. This month, when Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Beijing, both leaders cited the 700th anniversary of Marco Polo's journey to China as a hallmark of historical links between the two civilizations.

2024 also marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Italy. In August, the CAA signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding with the Venice Biennale, and this exhibition is the first collaborative project following the memo.

"Both China and Italy are ancient civilizations with rich cultures and enduring historical traditions, and they have made fundamental contributions to the evolution of human civilization," said Jin Yibin, Party secretary of the CAA, at the opening ceremony.

Polo's China stories perfectly illustrate what Hangzhou has been diligently promoting for contemporary arts: mutual learning and understanding.