Feature / Art & Culture

Tradition meets China-chic in Zhujiajiao

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  22:06 UTC+8, 2024-11-18       0
The 2024 "Most Jiangnan" Guochao Month begins with a performance led by Kunqu opera artist Zhang Jun in an audio-visual feast integrating traditional and modern musical elements.
Ti Gong

Drummer entertain the audience in Zhujiajiao.

The 2024 "Most Jiangnan" Guochao (China-chic) Month began in Zhujiajiao water town over the weekend with a performance that blended classics with chic styles.

The performance led by Kunqu opera artist Zhang Jun was held at Jiangnan-style (south of lower parts of Yangtze River) classic Kezhi Garden, featuring guofeng (China-chic) style rock, electronic music and R&B performances amid the backdrop of a bamboo forest, stone bridge, pavilion and tower and presenting an audio-visual feast that integrated traditional and modern, Eastern and Western musical elements.

Tradition meets China-chic in Zhujiajiao
Ti Gong

A shadow play show was a feature of the opening ceremony.

During the month, traditional Chinese opera performances will be staged in the ancient town in Qingpu District.

Among them, the ancient tones of classics such as "The Peony Pavilion" and "The Story of the Jade Hairpin" will be heard at the Apo Tea House.

Along the Fangsheng Bridge and on traditional sculling boats, pop-up performances will be held as part of the activities.

The guochao month will run through December 8.

