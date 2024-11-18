Final show of Long Museum's 10th-anniversary series charts artistic path of 5 generations

"50-90," the final exhibition in the Long Museum's 10th-anniversary series, is now showing at the Long Museum West Bund.

As suggested by the title, the exhibition is organized around key time periods, showcasing nearly 600 works from the collection of Liu Yiqian and Wang Wei.

The exhibition hall is filled with these artworks, which manifest the couple's status through their collection of contemporary global art as the founders of Long Museum.

Divided into two sections, the first focuses on the artistic explorations of artists born in the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s, while the second highlights the practices of younger artists from the 1980s and emerging talent from the 1990s. The exhibition offers an opportunity to reflect on the continuous evolution of contemporary art worldwide.

Influenced by diverse cultural backgrounds and life experiences, these artists engage in active exploration and experimentation, shaped by both global perspectives and local contexts. The wide range of mediums featured in the exhibition, including painting, sculpture, installation, photography, and video, highlight the richness and complexity of artistic expression.

"The importance of art today lies not in the pursuit of the 'new' or the preservation of the 'old,' but in how individual artists, across different eras, choose art as a means to respond to their time and the world, amidst the blending of global civilizations," said Wang, director of the museum.