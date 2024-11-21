Exhibition counts down the future of humanity
A relentless countdown starts for every individual the moment they are born. From learning to walk, to moving through the various stages of life, every moment, every choice is part of a continuous cycle that imbues life with profound meaning.
Simultaneously, the Earth is also on a countdown. People face the depletion of resources and the deterioration of the environment, as if warning us to cherish everything we have.
Rapid urbanization, industrialization, and plastic pollution force people to reflect on human beings' relationship with nature.
The Shanghai leg of touring exhibition "Towards the Countdown" opened at M50 Creative Park on Wednesday and will run through mid-January.
It features "traces" of different groups of people such as urbanites and those affected by natural disasters and wars with shoe soles used as a medium representing people's journies, reflecting past traces and hopes.
Renowned Shanghai artist Yang Yexin uses soles as a unique artistic symbol to explore the deeper meaning of human existence and how we create the value and individual significance of life in the cycle of time.
If the cycle of rapid urbanization, industrialization, and plastic pollution has no end, the Earth's decline will probably accelerate, ultimately affecting the future of all humanity says the artist, hoping to raise awareness of environmental protection and conflict prevention.
Standing before each digital countdown, visitors will be invited to engage in profound contemplation of the self, time, and the world, realizing that everyone is writing and reshaping their own life story, leaving their own unique and significant mark.
If you go:
Date: 10am-6pm, through January 20 (closed on Mondays)
Venue: M50 Creative Park
Address: 50 Moganshan Rd., Putuo District 普陀区莫干山路50号
Admission: Free