Exhibition counts down the future of humanity

A relentless countdown starts for every individual the moment they are born. From learning to walk, to moving through the various stages of life, every moment, every choice is part of a continuous cycle that imbues life with profound meaning.

Simultaneously, the Earth is also on a countdown. People face the depletion of resources and the deterioration of the environment, as if warning us to cherish everything we have.

Rapid urbanization, industrialization, and plastic pollution force people to reflect on human beings' relationship with nature.

The Shanghai leg of touring exhibition "Towards the Countdown" opened at M50 Creative Park on Wednesday and will run through mid-January.