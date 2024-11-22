Rockbund Art Museum charts special course in local art scene

The museum was originally home to the Royal Asiatic Society. Now it's known for its unwavering support of contemporary artists and its belief in the freedom of expression.

Editor's note: Architecture is seen as a cultural monument. An art museum epitomizes this. Aiming to level up with the world's top museums such as the Pompidou Center in Paris, Museum of Contemporary Art in New York and the Tate in London, museums in Shanghai have been "blossoming" in the past decade. Going to museums has become a lifestyle for many people in the city as they add visits into their social life. As well as the exhibitions inside, what else can you enjoy on a weekend afternoon at a museum? In this series, "Art Unfrozen: A Journey through Shanghai's Cultural Landmarks," we will guide you through each museum's architecture, gift shops and cafeteria, along with coffee shops in the neighborhood. Now get ready for a museum trip.

Background Among the city's art museums, Rockbund Art Museum keeps a low profile with a special image. Tucked on the quiet Huqiu Road in the neighborhood of the Bund, it's a "small and beautiful" art museum with a clear vision due to its curatorial concept and space limitations. Although the names of the artists who have exhibited their artworks at the museum may sound alien to many, they represent the pioneering power at the front line of the contemporary art world. Inaugurated in 2010, it was one of the first modern museums to be established in China. The grand opening of the solo-exhibition of Cai Guoqiang, now a famous international artist, manifested the museum's ambition to develop an oceanic vision of contemporary art. In 2019, Rockbund Art Museum became an officially registered non-profit arts organization in Shanghai. As other art museums appeared on the city's map, RAM seemed to retreat from the public spotlight, sticking more to its academic pursuit. By supporting bold contemporary art practices, the museum aims to continually remake local histories, while also responding to global art challenges and social mutations. Its vision is to build constructive paradoxes within multiple localities in Asia and different cultures, enabling free expression for artists, researchers and curators, and to dive into subtle and dense layers of new experiences with visitors.

Architecture Style Sited in a historical building near the Bund, the building itself invites visitors for an immersive experience of the past. The marble stairs and floor mosaic silently reveal its past legend. Originally housed in the Royal Asiatic Society, the building was home to one of the first modern museums in China. It was once the most influential venue for academic exchanges and public education in the Far East. The building was completed in 1932 by architect George L. Wilson with its Art Deco spirit combining Western and Chinese elements. In 1874, with support from the Shanghai Municipal Council, the North China Branch of the Royal Asiatic Society raised money from the local community and built its first permanent venue on 20 Upper Yuen Ming Yuen Road (now Huqiu Road), a 2-floor building that had contained a library, a museum and a lecture hall. The museum was also known as "Shanghai Museum." Collecting natural specimens and cultural artifacts pertaining to China was its main tasks. In 1886, in recognition of the museum's contribution to the development of local culture, the Shanghai Municipal Council decided to change the name of the street to "Museum Road." In 2007, world-renowned British architect David Chipperfield was commissioned to renovate the interior of the museum. Keenly aware of the building's cultural heritage, the architect reshaped the interior with simplicity, grace, and functionality, infusing it with the spirit and character of modern art. Chipperfield used black hues, reflecting the profundity and history of the building itself.

Cafeteria Rockbund Art Museum Café is on the 6th and 7th floor. Visitors might be interested to read the "Exhibition has ended, life has extended" on one of the cafe's walls. The original wood furniture with simple clear lines create a cozy and friendly atmosphere for visitors, especially in such a historical building with hidden stories. If one wants to breathe the fresh air and overlook "museum road," then the balcony on the 6th floor is an ideal choice for a relaxing weekend afternoon.

Gift Shop The Gift Shop is on the first floor, right in front of the entrance. The top three selling items are artist Chen Zhen's eco bag, a DIY model of RAM and T-shirts featuring the museum's slogan. 1. Artist Chen Zhen (1955-2000) eco bag The internationally acclaimed artist once traveled frequently between Shanghai and Paris. Witnessing the great changes brought by China's modernization, Chen extended his artistic practice into social research. In his eyes, there was no need to go to New York or Paris to live an international life. Carry this "international" shoulder bag on your back and bring the spirit of discernment into your life. 2. DIY Model of Rockbund Art Museum This item is a DIY architectural model made of metal. It's fun to assemble and make a decorative display piece when you're done. 3. Art Museum Slogan T-Shirts "Don't need to say anything," "What you want to say is all on your body," "Hey, we're closed on Mondays," "Hey, remember to keep your distance," "Hey, please don't touch." These T-shirts are conceived in a youthful style with warning slogans commonly found in art museums. The simple designs combined with an interesting mix of colors makes these T-shirts a great gift.