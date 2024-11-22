Feature / Art & Culture

Cultural expo brings 13 provinces to Shanghai center

  17:18 UTC+8, 2024-11-22
The 5th Yangtze River Delta International Cultural Industries Expo features the International Illustration Festival, as well as cultural gems from 13 provinces.
A cultural feast with a blend of immersive experiences and cutting-edge technologies is being cooked up at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) with the opening of the 5th Yangtze River Delta International Cultural Industries Expo on Friday.

The four-day expo features a guofeng (China-chic) style garden party, the International Illustration Festival, as well as cultural gems from 13 provinces.

Ti Gong

A folk dance performance is staged by Yunnan Province at the expo.

Covering 81,000 square meters, it is presented in three exhibition halls.

At the Yunnan Province booth, a poetic lifestyle portrayed by legendary Ming-Dynasty (1368-1644) adventurer Xu Xiake is brought to life. It uses flowers as a medium to divide the nine exhibition sections with interactive performances.

The booth showcases the beauty of Yunnan with the integration of technology and art.

Ti Gong

A unique virtual experience at the expo.

Via the application of cutting-edge XR technologies, visitors are taken through the fantasy world of Yunnan to appreciate such natural grandeur as Tiger Leaping Gorge and Meili Snow Mountain, enjoy the scenery along the China-Laos Railway, step into the sea of floral fairyland and experience the poetry described by Xu Xiake, or even "interact" with dinosaurs, elephants, and peacocks.

They may also explore the mysterious primitive forest of Ailao Mountain via XR technology.

The intangible cultural heritage display area features mottled copper, Heqing silverware, Jianchuan wood carving, purple pottery technique, Tengchong jade, and Yi ethnic embroidery. A tasting area of Yunnan coffee and tea is also set up.

Ti Gong

The expo attracts foreign visitors.

The Zhejiang Province booth highlights the province's brilliant and profound cultural heritage. The design of the exhibition area is inspired by the Liangzhu Culture, which existed more than 5,000 years ago, integrating the warm color of jade cong with the deep blue of celadon via 3D visual effect.

It brings multimedia interactive scenes of "King of Jade Cong," blockbuster video game "Black Myth: Wukong," and interactive experience projects such as "Future Cinema" and "VR Escape Room."

Ti Gong

A visual effect replicates scenes in Yunnan.

As one of the featured exhibitions of this year's expo, the Shanghai International Illustration Art Festival gathers over 1,800 artists with thousands of themed works.

Renowned French illustrator and artist Ugo Gattoni, who created the hand-drawn series of Paris Olympic posters, will be painting live at the festival.

Gattoni's works present to the audience a dreamlike and colorful world, full of humor and intricately bizarre elements, with every stroke filled with intricate luxury and vivid personal flair.

Ti Gong

The Shanghai International Illustration Art Festival draws viewers.

If you go:

Date: November 22 - 25

Venue: National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)

Address: 333 Songze Avenue, Qingpu District 青浦区崧泽大道333号

Admission: Free

Ti Gong

Paintings drawn by children in Yunnan are on display.

Ti Gong

A touch of oriental aesthetics is featured.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
