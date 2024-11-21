Chrysanthemum displays attracting large crowds
The 20th Jiading Chrysanthemum Exhibition is on display at Huilongtan Park, with some 100 varieties and 30,000 pots of chrysanthemums attracting crowds of visitors.
Chrysanthemums are considered one of the “four gentlemen” plants in Chinese culture, along with orchids, plum blossoms and bamboo.
During the one-month show, clusters of chrysanthemums in a variety of hues bloom like a stunning painting, their fragrance drifting throughout the park filled with visitors.
On the meandering path, visitors pause their steps from time to time to capture the beautiful sea of flowers through their lens.
On the North Lawn, a dragon-shaped installation created by bamboo weaving, an intangible cultural heritage craftsmanship in Jiading, is eye-catching. The “dragon,” accompanied with the blooming chrysanthemums, renders an impressive view of a “dancing dragon amid the flowers.”
“I feel so refreshed here, and these flowers are gorgeous,” said Linglong, a Thai tourist.
“I have visited the chrysanthemum show in Jiading for many times,” said Ji Minglin, a local resident.
“Thirty years ago, a dragon-shaped landscape graced the waters here, and I captured numerous photos that I still cherish. This year’s bamboo dragon beautifully evokes those memories from the past.”
The latest Jiading Chrysanthemum Exhibition not only celebrates the traditional chrysanthemum culture of Jiading, but also introduces a series of cultural activities, including an “Autumn Cultural Bazaar,” a “Chrysanthemum Photo Contest” and a “Chrysanthemum Art Derivatives Pop-up Shop,” offering visitors a truly unique experience.