Chrysanthemum displays attracting large crowds

The 20th Jiading Chrysanthemum Exhibition is on display at Huilongtan Park, with some 100 varieties and 30,000 pots of chrysanthemums attracting crowds of visitors.

Chrysanthemums are considered one of the “four gentlemen” plants in Chinese culture, along with orchids, plum blossoms and bamboo.

During the one-month show, clusters of chrysanthemums in a variety of hues bloom like a stunning painting, their fragrance drifting throughout the park filled with visitors.

On the meandering path, visitors pause their steps from time to time to capture the beautiful sea of flowers through their lens.