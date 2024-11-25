﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Revamped art center promotes traditional Chinese culture

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  16:15 UTC+8, 2024-11-25       0
The Yangpu Culture and Art Center opened to the public over the weekend, marking a new cultural landmark in the district that will promote traditional Chinese culture.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  16:15 UTC+8, 2024-11-25       0
Revamped art center promotes traditional Chinese culture
Ti Gong

Comedy star Feng Gong (center) performs at the newly unveiled art center.

The Yangpu Culture and Art Center opened to the public over the weekend after a major renovation, marking a new cultural landmark in the district that will promote traditional Chinese culture.

The center at 188 Zhongyuan Road features a range of exhibitions, including a gallery of Chinese painting, fine arts, and photography.

One major exhibition highlights the diversity of Shanghai's culture through the work of young artists.

A section of the center is dedicated to the UN-listed intangible cultural heritage, focusing on local traditional crafts.

The "Young + Craft" exhibition offers hands-on experiences with techniques such as Dunhuang mural painting, jade carving and paper crafts.

Revamped art center promotes traditional Chinese culture
Ti Gong

The Yangpu Culture and Art Center is newly opened.

The space aims to raise awareness of the importance of preserving China's traditional crafts and provides a platform for the public to engage directly with these art forms.

The center also hosts performances in its "Star Theater," including operas, concerts and local theater productions.

The opening show featured traditional Chinese comedic art, bringing joy to the audience with acts including cross-talk, Shanghai storytelling and other folk performances.

The center also offers arts education, talent cultivation and promotes community participation in cultural events.

Revamped art center promotes traditional Chinese culture
Ti Gong

An audience watches a performance at the culture and art center.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Yangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     