Revamped art center promotes traditional Chinese culture
The Yangpu Culture and Art Center opened to the public over the weekend after a major renovation, marking a new cultural landmark in the district that will promote traditional Chinese culture.
The center at 188 Zhongyuan Road features a range of exhibitions, including a gallery of Chinese painting, fine arts, and photography.
One major exhibition highlights the diversity of Shanghai's culture through the work of young artists.
A section of the center is dedicated to the UN-listed intangible cultural heritage, focusing on local traditional crafts.
The "Young + Craft" exhibition offers hands-on experiences with techniques such as Dunhuang mural painting, jade carving and paper crafts.
The space aims to raise awareness of the importance of preserving China's traditional crafts and provides a platform for the public to engage directly with these art forms.
The center also hosts performances in its "Star Theater," including operas, concerts and local theater productions.
The opening show featured traditional Chinese comedic art, bringing joy to the audience with acts including cross-talk, Shanghai storytelling and other folk performances.
The center also offers arts education, talent cultivation and promotes community participation in cultural events.