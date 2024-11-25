Revamped art center promotes traditional Chinese culture

The Yangpu Culture and Art Center opened to the public over the weekend after a major renovation, marking a new cultural landmark in the district that will promote traditional Chinese culture.

The center at 188 Zhongyuan Road features a range of exhibitions, including a gallery of Chinese painting, fine arts, and photography.

One major exhibition highlights the diversity of Shanghai's culture through the work of young artists.

A section of the center is dedicated to the UN-listed intangible cultural heritage, focusing on local traditional crafts.

The "Young + Craft" exhibition offers hands-on experiences with techniques such as Dunhuang mural painting, jade carving and paper crafts.