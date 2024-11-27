﻿
Learning the art of theater technology in a village

The Hesheng Institute of Theater Technology is within the Huichang Theater Village in a remote county in Jiangxi Province and provides courses in stagecraft.
Edited by Ma Yue. Reported by Ma Yue. Subtitles by Ma Yue.

The Hesheng Institute of Theater Technology in Huichang County, Jiangxi Province, serves as an ideal environment for its students.

As one of China's few career-oriented institutes focusing on theater technology, the school has a distinct advantage: it is located within the Huichang Theater Village, providing students with an immersive educational setting and social practice possibilities.

"In China, there are theater technicians but there is still a lack of professional ones whose normative standards can help prevent accidents in theaters," Liao Weihan, president of Hesheng Institute, told Shanghai Daily.

Learning the art of theater technology in a village
Ma Yue / SHINE

A costume class in progress.

Liao said the institute was born from practical needs for the Huichang Theater Village, which was founded by theater director and playwright Stan Lai who was keen on introducing modern theater to his father's birthplace.

"At first, we wanted to offer some training courses for theater staff," said Liao. "We discovered that China lacks professional theater technicians. With the help of the local government and vocational colleges, we founded Hesheng."

The institute offers majors in stage, lighting, sound, and costume. There are 180 students in two grades.

Learning the art of theater technology in a village
Ti Gong

Actors interact with a young audience during the Huichang Theater Season 002.

Liao, having rich theater production and technical experience, is the consultant of Shanghai's Theater Above.

"There are almost no institutions in China that specialize in teaching theater technology, so our course settings have no benchmarks," Liao said.

Liao merged teaching methods from abroad with regional characteristics and culture. He invited teachers from home and abroad, who adjusted the course content based on the progress made by the students.

The institute prioritizes "safety first" in both academics and everyday life.

Learning the art of theater technology in a village
Ma Yue / SHINE

An outdoor performance of "La Grande Phrase"

"Wet umbrellas must be kept in a unified manner; no electric wires on the ground; eating is prohibited in the school... These are necessary in theaters," Liao explained. "Requiring students to do these things is to cultivate self-discipline and a sense of responsibility for this industry."

Because professors have their jobs, the classes are determined by their availability.

"These professionals can teach the students the latest knowledge, while this irregularity in timetable can prepare students to adapt to the special work and rest schedule in theaters in the future," Liao said.

Learning the art of theater technology in a village
Ti Gong

The Song of the Goat Theater's "Hamlet - A Commentary" was staged during the Huichang Theater Season.

Huichang Theater Village kicked off its second Theater Season last week, bringing together a handful of national and international performers and troupes. There are also post-show discussions and script-reading sessions. Outdoor performances are free for visitors.

Students from the Hesheng Institute volunteered for the Theater Season. Liao said that the Theater Village and its merchants also offer part-time jobs for students, allowing them to apply their skills while gaining social experience.

Wang Dianlong, a stage major, assisted in backstage duties.

"I studied securities for a year at a vocational school, but I didn't think it was suitable for me," Wang told Shanghai Daily. "Theater is a whole new field for me. My vision and way of thinking have changed."

Learning the art of theater technology in a village
Ti Gong

L'Homme Oiseau et son Chimère Orchestra from France performed at the Huichang Theater Village.

Li Qing, a sound major, was drawn to the institute by Stan Lai's plays, despite her family's initial opposition.

"Like most young people here, I want to go to cities for more opportunities. This school is a link between me and the outside world," she said.

Liao said most Huichang County residents are unfamiliar with theater art and technology.

"In the future, if they can respect us because they recognize the value of theater and theater technology. Then part of our goal will be achieved," Liao said.

Learning the art of theater technology in a village
Ti Gong

Young audiences pose for a picture after a performance.

﻿
﻿
Follow Us

