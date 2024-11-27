Liangzhu Forum promotes study of ancient cultures, human advancement

Over 300 professionals from 60 countries and regions participated in the 2nd Liangzhu Forum in Hangzhou, engaging in seminars on archaeology, literature and music from a global perspective.

The theme of the 2nd Liangzhu Forum in Hangzhou, which concluded on November 26, was "Exchanges and mutual learning for a new model of human advancement."

Luminaries included Jane Buikstra, a professor at the National Academy of Sciences and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences; Zhao Hui, the former dean of Peking University's School of Archaeology and Museology College; and Mai Jia, a well-known Chinese novelist.

"I'm looking forward to spending time here to better understand Liangzhu culture," said Buikstra. "I understand that the Western world has lost much traditional knowledge. My work entails physically examining people from the past using mummified remains and osteological materials. So I'm delighted to raise awareness of what we can learn from human remains."

In 2019, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization added the archeological ruins of Liangzhu City to its World Heritage List.

Excavations have been ongoing for over 80 years. The archeological remnants of Liangzhu include palace and altar artifacts, 11 early-stage dams, high-level burial sites and a variety of jade items.

During the Neolithic period in China, Liangzhu served as the seat of authority and belief for the early regional state in the southern part of the lower reaches of Yangtze River. The excavated antiquities reveal a cohesive belief system underpinned by rice-growing agriculture with intricate institutions and social classes.

Liangzhu's rigorous ceremonial system served as the cornerstone for social order and stability. Ancestors utilized different shapes and sizes of jadeware to indicate hierarchy. Only upper-class tombs had Yucong, or cylindrical jadeware carved with patterns of legendary creatures. People believe that Yucong connects humans with immortals, ghosts, land and heaven.

"The early-stage hydraulic projects could prove Liangzhu people had superb building skills and geospatial technology," Zhao said. "Liangzhu, unlike other civilizations, found its nest in marshes utilized for rice farming. Because of the clay and wood construction materials, only a few foundations of the historic settlement remain today."