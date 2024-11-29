﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Fourth round called for collection of Shanghai Cultural Brand Cases

The "2023-2024 Shanghai Cultural Brand Case Study" collection was released by the Shanghai Gewu Institute for Cultural Development, and the China Financial Information Center.
The submission of the cases will be completed by early January 2025 and the result will be released in March 2025.

The "2023-2024 Shanghai Cultural Brand Case Study" collection was recently released by the Shanghai Gewu Institute for Cultural Development, and the China Financial Information Center.

It was the fourth round of the case study collection.

The first three rounds received nearly 1,000 submissions, from which 300 were selected.

The "100 Cases" of creative "Shanghai Cultural Brands from 2022 to 2023" were unveiled at this April's Shanghai Cultural Branding Conference

Under the theme of "building the best practice place of President Xi Jinping's cultural thought and creating a Shanghai cultural brand with world influence," the fourth round of case collection will focus on the use of red culture, Shanghai Style culture, and Jiangnan culture. Through the city's many subjects, the selected cases should be representative with strong influence.

The cases will involve with The Most Influential, The Best Innovation and Development, The Most Popular with the Public, The Best Integrated, and The Best Overseas Communication.

For example, The Best Overseas Communication will consider the influence and the international communication of Shanghai cultural brands. Those selected should demonstrate how to tell a good Chinese story with wide influence, how to improve the "soft power" of the city, and how to promote the image of Shanghai.

The submission of the cases will be completed by early January 2025 and the result will be released in March 2025.

﻿
