Underground 'steel veins' transformed Pudong's development above them
Rome wasn’t built in a day. Neither was Shanghai. Once dubbed "the Paris of the East,” the city has evolved into a fusion of multiculturalism. Along the way, Shanghai has accumulated a repository of stories about the people and events that have shaped its history. Five areas of the city occupy pride of place in that journey: People’s Square, Jing’an Temple, Xujiahui, Lujiazui and Xintiandi. This series, a collaboration with Shanghai Local Chronicles Library, visits them all to follow in the footsteps of time.
Pudong’s transformation into a global economic hub has been supported by its comprehensive underground transport system of more than 10 Metro lines.
But it wasn’t like that when development of the eastern shore began, with only ferry and bus services available.
The construction and extension of Metro Line 2 and 6 stand out as key projects in shaping the area’s connectivity and growth. The projects, like underground steel veins, were first conceptualized in the 1980s.
A crucial point came in 1991 when Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping urged the accelerated development of Pudong, and Metro Line 2 was critically rerouted from a west bank rail link to one crossing the Huangpu River — the first line to connect the east and west banks of the city.
The result: Pudong became integrated into downtown Shanghai’s urban framework, enhancing its attractiveness to investors and advancing the city’s aspirations to become a global economic and financial center.
Construction on Line 2 began in December 1995, and its first phase opened in June 2000, coinciding with the 10th anniversary of Pudong’s development.
The line initially stretched from Jing’an Temple on the west bank of the river to Longyang Road in Pudong, covering 10 stations and traversing 13.4 kilometers.
The line was later extended westward to Zhongshan Park and eastward to Zhangjiang High-Tech Park, and then further to Hongqiao and Pudong airports.
By 2010, Line 2 had expanded to 64 kilometers with 30 stations, linking Shanghai’s major transit nodes.
Launched later, Metro Line 6 was conceived to meet the north-south transit needs of Pudong.
Spanning 33km with 28 stations, it became the first subway line entirely within Pudong, connecting key areas such as Waigaoqiao, Jinqiao, Lujiazui and large residential compounds.
Construction began in December 2002; the line opened to the public in December 2007.
By providing direct access to economic zones such as the Jinqiao Export Processing Zone and the Waigaoqiao Free Trade Zone, Line 6 played a crucial role in supporting Pudong’s industrial and commercial development.
Both Line 2 and Line 6 faced significant technical hurdles during construction. For Line 2, tunneling under the Huangpu River required advanced techniques to ensure safety and stability.
The construction of the Century Avenue Station, a key interchange for four Metro lines, required meticulous planning and execution due to its complexity.
For Line 6, the challenge was navigating densely populated urban areas. Engineers had to tunnel near critical infrastructure, such as water supply lines, with minimal disruption.
During the shield tunneling under Taolin Road, for example, construction teams employed specialized techniques to safely bypass an active water main of the Yangshupu Water Plant — a massive structure 9 meters wide and 3 meters high.
Engineers also used massive rectangular pipe-jacking technology to avoid disrupting a nearby residential area at Pudian Road Station on Line 6.
The completion of the two Metro lines revolutionized transportation in Shanghai.
Line 2 has played a key role in connecting Pudong’s landmarks. The line’s central hub, Lujiazui Station, amplified the area’s appeal as a major financial hub.
When the line first opened, many residents were still accustomed to buses and ferries, resulting in low ridership and near-empty trains. To attract passengers, discounted fares were introduced, which eventually boosted the line’s popularity.
Today, average daily ridership exceeds 1 million passengers.
Line 6, on the other hand, alleviated congestion along Pudong’s riverside areas and connected residential areas to commercial and industrial sites.
Pudong currently is served by more than 10 subway lines, including Line 4, 7, 9, 11, 12, 13 and 16, along with the maglev airport link.