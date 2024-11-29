Underground 'steel veins' transformed Pudong's development above them

Rome wasn’t built in a day. Neither was Shanghai. Once dubbed "the Paris of the East,” the city has evolved into a fusion of multiculturalism. Along the way, Shanghai has accumulated a repository of stories about the people and events that have shaped its history. Five areas of the city occupy pride of place in that journey: People’s Square, Jing’an Temple, Xujiahui, Lujiazui and Xintiandi. This series, a collaboration with Shanghai Local Chronicles Library, visits them all to follow in the footsteps of time.

Pudong’s transformation into a global economic hub has been supported by its comprehensive underground transport system of more than 10 Metro lines.

But it wasn’t like that when development of the eastern shore began, with only ferry and bus services available.

The construction and extension of Metro Line 2 and 6 stand out as key projects in shaping the area’s connectivity and growth. The projects, like underground steel veins, were first conceptualized in the 1980s.

A crucial point came in 1991 when Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping urged the accelerated development of Pudong, and Metro Line 2 was critically rerouted from a west bank rail link to one crossing the Huangpu River — the first line to connect the east and west banks of the city.

The result: Pudong became integrated into downtown Shanghai’s urban framework, enhancing its attractiveness to investors and advancing the city’s aspirations to become a global economic and financial center.

Construction on Line 2 began in December 1995, and its first phase opened in June 2000, coinciding with the 10th anniversary of Pudong’s development.

The line initially stretched from Jing’an Temple on the west bank of the river to Longyang Road in Pudong, covering 10 stations and traversing 13.4 kilometers.

The line was later extended westward to Zhongshan Park and eastward to Zhangjiang High-Tech Park, and then further to Hongqiao and Pudong airports.

By 2010, Line 2 had expanded to 64 kilometers with 30 stations, linking Shanghai’s major transit nodes.