﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Viennese music house opens in east China's Zhejiang

﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  15:10 UTC+8, 2024-12-02       0
Haus der Musik recently opened, as a collaboration between Vistas Beyond, Haus der Musik Vienna, and Haus der Musik in Yanguan.
﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  15:10 UTC+8, 2024-12-02       0
Viennese music house opens in east China's Zhejiang

Andreas Riecken, Austrian Ambassador to China (sixth from left), and Xu Honglian, mayor of Haining City (fifth from right), attended the opening ceremony.

Viennese music house opens in east China's Zhejiang

Each exhibition space is decorated according to the style of the master at that time.

Haus der Musik, which translates as the House of Music, opened recently in Yanguan, Haining, a county-level city in neighboring Zhejiang Province.

First founded in 2000, Haus der Musik is located in the center of Vienna, the music capital of the world. It is an interactive sound museum that combines classical and modern elements.

This collaboration between Vistas Beyond, Haus der Musik Vienna, and Haus der Musik in Yan Guan is also the group's first project in Asia.

Yanguan, an ancient town in Haining, has long been renowned as an ideal spot for tide-watching throughout centuries.

The newly renovated Yanguan Tides and Music Resort where Haus der Musik is sited, is said to be another version of Wuzhen.

While the core of Wuzhen focuses on literature and theater, Yanguan aims to bring the charms of classical music to this ancient town.

Haus der Musik in Yanguan includes a series of exhibition rooms such as phenomena, physics of sound, instrumentarium, and classical music masters.

Viennese music house opens in east China's Zhejiang

Historical materials enable visitors to have a close look at people's lives and their music.

For example, the instrumentarium teaches visitors that sound and music can be produced from numerous, often very different instruments which are divided into four categories: wind instruments, stringed instruments, skin-sounding instruments, and self-sounding instruments.

The highlights of the exhibition are rooms that introduce Joseph Haydn, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Ludwig van Beethoven, Franz Schubert, Johann Strauss Jr, Johannes Brahms, and Gustav Mahler, all giants of classical music.

Each exhibition space is decorated according to the style of the master at that time. Varying from a classical piano from Beethoven's time, a carriage from Mozart's time, to a photo of the young Jonathan Strauss and sheets from Beethoven's household book, these historical materials enable the visitors to have a close look at the musicians' lives and music.

"At Haus der Musik, we believe that tradition and innovation go hand in hand," Haus der Musik Vienna Chief Executive Simon K. Posch said at the opening ceremony. "While the echoes of Vienna's musical greats — Mozart, Beethoven, and Strauss — will resonate here, we also bring interactive, cutting-edge technologies that invite every visitor to create, to experiment, and to connect with music in their own way. In this way, we celebrate not just the past but also the infinite possibilities of the future."

If you go:

By train: Take a high-speed train from Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station to Haining West Station, then take a taxi to Yanguan. The entire journey takes about one hour.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station
Hongqiao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     