Viennese music house opens in east China's Zhejiang

Haus der Musik, which translates as the House of Music, opened recently in Yanguan, Haining, a county-level city in neighboring Zhejiang Province.

First founded in 2000, Haus der Musik is located in the center of Vienna, the music capital of the world. It is an interactive sound museum that combines classical and modern elements.

This collaboration between Vistas Beyond, Haus der Musik Vienna, and Haus der Musik in Yan Guan is also the group's first project in Asia.

Yanguan, an ancient town in Haining, has long been renowned as an ideal spot for tide-watching throughout centuries.

The newly renovated Yanguan Tides and Music Resort where Haus der Musik is sited, is said to be another version of Wuzhen.

While the core of Wuzhen focuses on literature and theater, Yanguan aims to bring the charms of classical music to this ancient town.

Haus der Musik in Yanguan includes a series of exhibition rooms such as phenomena, physics of sound, instrumentarium, and classical music masters.