International museum conference looks to the future
The M20+ International Museum Conference opened at the Shanghai Museum East Branch on Tuesday.
The two-day conference gathered nearly 100 representatives from renowned museums around the world to exchange views and discuss the opportunities and challenges of the future.
They also witnessed the official opening of the Shanghai Museum East Branch to the public.
This year's overall theme was "Evolve and Everlast."
Representatives from France, Japan, Spain, UK, US, UAE, Singapore, Uzbekistan, South Korea, and Portugal along with their Chinese counterparts from different regions of the country, including Hong Kong, Nanjing, and Shaanxi, Henan, Shanxi and Liaoning provinces, will focus their discussions on three topics, namely "Learning from the Past: Preserving and Interpreting Cultural Heritage," "Harmony and Coexistence: Linking Globalization and Localization," and "Picturing the Future — Science and Technology Empowerment and Public Participation."
Tim Reeve, deputy director of the Victoria and Albert Museum in the UK, talked about how V&A East, as the core of the new cultural district of Olympic Park on London's East Bank, has brought new changes and creativity in the museum's collections and displays.
Chu Xiaobo, director of Shanghai Museum, said: "Shanghai Museum's People's Square and East branches will receive a total of more than 6 million visitors this year, a new record for the museum."
Shanghai Museum East Branch, which took over seven years to build, has a floor area of 120,000 square meters with 20 exhibition halls and interactive space. Displaying 15,000 pieces of cultural relics, it has welcomed more than four million visitors since its trial opening on February 2.