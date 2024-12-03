International museum conference looks to the future

The M20+ International Museum Conference opened at the Shanghai Museum East Branch on Tuesday.

The two-day conference gathered nearly 100 representatives from renowned museums around the world to exchange views and discuss the opportunities and challenges of the future.

They also witnessed the official opening of the Shanghai Museum East Branch to the public.

This year's overall theme was "Evolve and Everlast."

Representatives from France, Japan, Spain, UK, US, UAE, Singapore, Uzbekistan, South Korea, and Portugal along with their Chinese counterparts from different regions of the country, including Hong Kong, Nanjing, and Shaanxi, Henan, Shanxi and Liaoning provinces, will focus their discussions on three topics, namely "Learning from the Past: Preserving and Interpreting Cultural Heritage," "Harmony and Coexistence: Linking Globalization and Localization," and "Picturing the Future — Science and Technology Empowerment and Public Participation."