'Song of the River' exhibition showing at ICCI Art Valley Program

"Song of the River — Echoes of the Anthropocene" is the 7th edition of the ICCI Art Valley Program at the USC-SJTU Institute of Cultural and Creative Industry.
"Huangpu Delights," mixed media (mussel shells/pearls, PLA 3D print), ready-made chair, 2024, Milija Čpajak

"Song of the River — Echoes of the Anthropocene," the 7th edition of the ICCI Art Valley Program at the USC-SJTU Institute of Cultural and Creative Industry, invited international visiting art scholars Tsuyoshi Anzai from Japan, Milija Čpajak from Serbia, Lorenzo Marnini from Italy, Celin Jiang from France, and Carlo Korinsky from Germany to participate.

Under that theme, the visiting art scholars together discussed the development and change of the nature and the collision of art in the virtual world in the digital era, and explored the construction of a "new art ecosystem" via the development of the cultural industry.

The annual project so far has invited more than 30 internationally renowned art scholars from Europe, Russia, Japan, the United States, Colombia, Israel, and other countries. Each created artworks during their residence at the institute in Shanghai. They also worked with famous artists, curators, and industry experts from China to stage nine exhibitions plus lectures and workshops.

Screen work: "We are all made of star stuff," new media, variable size, 2024, Carlo Korinsky

For example, Carlo Korinsky created an artwork based on data from nuclear astrophysics. The work presents a deep connection between the universe and the Earth through multi-media technology. Utilizing scientific data and advanced visual technology, the work demonstrates a perfect combination of science and technology, providing the viewers with a new perspective to understand the mysteries of the universe.

Milija Čpajak's "Huangpu Delights" recreates a cross-cultural visual language by placing oriental freshwater mussel shells with Rococo style decoration, vividly revealing the interactions between nature and human cultures in a global context.

