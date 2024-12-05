Wong Kar-wai's art project revives an ancient technique

"The Rising Clouds, Blooming Flower," a joint art project initiated by renowned film director Wong Kar-wai and the century-old art brand Duo Yun Xuan, has been unveiled at the Duo Yun Xuan Art Center in Shanghai.

Wong's documentary recording the process in producing the woodblock print series was also premiered.

The project aims to arouse public awareness of the beauty of traditional art and intangible cultural heritage.

To preserve the traditional craft, Wong initiated a collaboration with Duo Yun Xuan to depict Wong's "Blossoms Shanghai" TV series in multi-block color prints.

More than 1,000 years ago, the Chinese invented woodblock printing and later multi-block color printing.

Duo Yun Xuan has reproduced thousands of famous paintings using traditional woodblock printing.

However, traditional craftsmanship is gradually fading in the digitalized modern era.