Global competition: How the design of Shanghai's financial district evolved

Rome wasn’t built in a day. Neither was Shanghai. Once dubbed "the Paris of the East,” the city has evolved into a fusion of multiculturalism. Along the way, Shanghai has accumulated a repository of stories about the people and events that have shaped its history. Five areas of the city occupy pride of place in that journey: People’s Square, Jing’an Temple, Xujiahui, Lujiazui and Xintiandi. This series, a collaboration with Shanghai Local Chronicles Library, visits them all to follow in the footsteps of time.

In the early 1990s, a global design competition was held to select the best vision for plans to turn Lujiazui on the eastern shore of the Huangpu River into a world-class financial center. Five nations submitted groundbreaking plans, each very distinctive in design.

The result was a skyline that redefined Shanghai, a skyline that symbolized China’s economic reforms and a skyline that became a blueprint for urban development.

The planning proposals came from China, Japan, Italy, France and the UK.

The Chinese plan prioritized feasibility and cost-effectiveness. It proposed a layered skyline, with central east-west axis that later evolved into the iconic Century Avenue. The Chinese plan also suggested interconnecting buildings to enhance functionality. However, its practicality came at the expense of creativity, and the dense building layout limited future flexibility.

The Japanese proposal presented a bold, futuristic approach. It divided Lujiazui into functional zones, resembling integrated circuit boards, and proposed an ambitious five-level underground transportation network extending 26 meters below ground. This design maximized land use efficiency and ensured seamless connectivity. Despite the plan’s attractions, high construction costs and long timelines made it less practical for immediate development.

The Italian plan drew inspiration from Shanghai’s historic Old Town, proposing a high-density, oval-shaped “city within a city,” surrounded by low-rise buildings. This plan sought to preserve historical and cultural elements while integrating them into a modern context. However, its focus on heritage clashed with the cutting-edge requirements of a financial hub, making it less suitable for Lujiazui’s future.

The French plan aimed for impact and cost-efficiency. It featured a high-rise belt along the river, maximizing space by constructing 70 percent of building volume on just 30 percent of the land. It also introduced the idea of a “central green space.” While visually striking, the design of a dense, high-rise cluster could create an overwhelming effect when viewed from across the river in Puxi, compromising harmony between the two riverbanks.

The British plan stood out for its bold circular layout. It featured six clusters of buildings arranged like a Roman amphitheater, with varying heights and a large central green space with water features. This design blended classical esthetics with modern functionality, prioritizing green space and natural elements. However, its emphasis on a cohesive whole limited the flexibility of individual buildings and required massive land clearance.

While each proposal exhibited unique strengths, none quite fully met Lujiazui’s ambitious goals.