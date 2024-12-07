﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Spanish monologue debuts at Theater YOUNG

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  17:22 UTC+8, 2024-12-07       0
Spanish actress and director Victoria Peña's monologue "Cinco horas con Mario" is being performed in Shanghai this weekend.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  17:22 UTC+8, 2024-12-07       0

Spanish monologue "Cinco horas con Mario" (Five Hours with Mario) is making its China debut at Theater YOUNG this weekend.

Adapted from the novel of the same name by Spanish writer Miguel Delibes, the play addresses the relationships between individuals and marriage in changing times.

Spanish monologue debuts at Theater YOUNG

A poster for "Cinco horas con Mario".

Produced, directed, and acted by Victoria Peña, "Cinco horas con Mario" centers on protagonist Carmen's last five hours with the body of her late husband Mario before he is buried. She looks back on their marriage and years together.

Carmen's recall of the past is filled with sadness and fatigue hidden in the daily routine, as well as the emotions and sorrows ignored by Mario. She had to protect her husband's fragile heart while being unable to take care of her own emotions.

Spanish monologue debuts at Theater YOUNG
Ti Gong

Victoria Peña speaks at Yangpu Library on Spanish literature.

This seems to be a one-sided accusation, but viewers from different positions and angles can see the reversal and have their own interpretations.

"Cinco horas con Mario" concludes Theater YOUNG's "Autumn Is" International Drama Season, during which eight productions by troupes from six countries have been staged over a total of 28 performances.

Performance info

Dates: December 7, 2pm/7:30pm; December 8, 2pm

Tickets: 80 yuan

Venue: Theater YOUNG

Address: 1155 Kongjiang Rd, Yangpu District 杨浦区控江路1155号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Yangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     