Spanish monologue debuts at Theater YOUNG

Spanish actress and director Victoria Peña's monologue "Cinco horas con Mario" is being performed in Shanghai this weekend.

Spanish monologue "Cinco horas con Mario" (Five Hours with Mario) is making its China debut at Theater YOUNG this weekend. Adapted from the novel of the same name by Spanish writer Miguel Delibes, the play addresses the relationships between individuals and marriage in changing times.

Produced, directed, and acted by Victoria Peña, "Cinco horas con Mario" centers on protagonist Carmen's last five hours with the body of her late husband Mario before he is buried. She looks back on their marriage and years together. Carmen's recall of the past is filled with sadness and fatigue hidden in the daily routine, as well as the emotions and sorrows ignored by Mario. She had to protect her husband's fragile heart while being unable to take care of her own emotions.

Ti Gong

This seems to be a one-sided accusation, but viewers from different positions and angles can see the reversal and have their own interpretations. "Cinco horas con Mario" concludes Theater YOUNG's "Autumn Is" International Drama Season, during which eight productions by troupes from six countries have been staged over a total of 28 performances.