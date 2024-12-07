Spanish monologue debuts at Theater YOUNG
Spanish monologue "Cinco horas con Mario" (Five Hours with Mario) is making its China debut at Theater YOUNG this weekend.
Adapted from the novel of the same name by Spanish writer Miguel Delibes, the play addresses the relationships between individuals and marriage in changing times.
Produced, directed, and acted by Victoria Peña, "Cinco horas con Mario" centers on protagonist Carmen's last five hours with the body of her late husband Mario before he is buried. She looks back on their marriage and years together.
Carmen's recall of the past is filled with sadness and fatigue hidden in the daily routine, as well as the emotions and sorrows ignored by Mario. She had to protect her husband's fragile heart while being unable to take care of her own emotions.
This seems to be a one-sided accusation, but viewers from different positions and angles can see the reversal and have their own interpretations.
"Cinco horas con Mario" concludes Theater YOUNG's "Autumn Is" International Drama Season, during which eight productions by troupes from six countries have been staged over a total of 28 performances.
Performance info
Dates: December 7, 2pm/7:30pm; December 8, 2pm
Tickets: 80 yuan
Venue: Theater YOUNG
Address: 1155 Kongjiang Rd, Yangpu District 杨浦区控江路1155号