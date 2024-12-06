Know seawalls' history at newly opened cultural park

The Linping Ancient Seawall Cultural Park in Hangzhou's Linping District opened to the public on December 5.

The Linping Ancient Seawall Cultural Park welcomed visitors on December 5. The park in Hangzhou's Linping District combines a museum and a public outdoor recreation area. Visitors can explore the archeological excavation and preservation, as well as the history of seawalls. The park stretches from the Shanghai-Hangzhou Railway in the north to Mushu Street in the south, linking Donghu Road in the east to Yingbin Road in the west. Currently, the 4,500-square-meter venue and outdoor exhibition space collectively showcase the history and seawalls established across various eras. The Qiantang River boasts the largest tidal bore in the world. As the tide surges into the river mouth from Hangzhou Bay, waves can reach heights of up to 9 meters. The strong waves were a problem for people in ancient times. Throughout dynasties, the people in Hangzhou struggled with the roaring waves and eventually built their own "great wall" between the water and the city. Now, the local government departments and archeological organizations have relocated the unearthed antiquities and relics to the new park, which chronicles the construction of seawalls according to different construction skills and dynasties.

Ti Gong

The venue is designed with undulating roofs to echo the roaring waves. Some seawalls have been reconstructed to reflect their original layers, showcasing our ancestors' wisdom and determination in overcoming the raging tides. In 2013, when the local government was building a sports center, segments of ancient seawalls were unearthed after being buried for centuries. The Hangzhou Archeology Institute spent years excavating and researching the ancient seawalls and confirmed the sections belonging to the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties. Since then, the institute has been digging seawall segments citywide, discovering constructions in the Wuyue Kingdom during the Five Dynasties and Ten Kingdoms (AD 907-979) and the Song Dynasty (960-1279). To protect the city from flooding, ancient people built barriers along the riverbank. Initially, the peculiar soil texture of the riverbed led to the construction of seawalls on mudflats. The earliest record of seawalls could date to the Eastern Han Dynasty (AD 25-220). However, the mud-made project couldn't withstand the tides for long. This fragile structure survives today only in historical documents.

Ti Gong