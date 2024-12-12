﻿
Foreign musicians to ring in New Year at Poly Theater

The Shanghai Poly Grand Theater will ring in the New Year with concerts by international orchestras and musical groups.
Orchestras and music ensembles from abroad will converge at Shanghai Poly Grand Theater by the end of the month for a series of New Year's Eve performances.

The year-end celebration begins on December 30 with a concert by Bulgaria's Varna Opera Theater Orchestra and Vienna singers, who will perform legendary Strauss family repertoires.

Ti Gong

The New Year celebration series will start with a concert on December 30 by the Varna Opera Theater Orchestra from Bulgaria.

Russian conductor Alexey Mikhaylenko will lead musicians from Vienna in another New Year's celebration concert on January 1, 2025. The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra will perform a "Voice of London" concert on January 2.

Opéra Éclaté from France will present a French opera and musical spectacular on January 10. On January 11, there will be a concert by the youth orchestra of the Shanghai Poly Grand Theater.

The play "The Final Curtain," based on the book of the same name by Japanese writer Keigo Higashino, will be held on February 22. Another play "Yinding Bridge" by renowned theater director Lin Zhaohua will be staged on March 1 and 2.

The shadow play "Monkey Magic" on December 28 and the English children's musical "Murphy's Space Adventure" on January 9 are recommended for younger audiences.

Ti Gong

The musical "Murphy's Space Adventure" is recommended for children.

There will be public benefit shows with ticket prices as low as 30 yuan (US$4.1). The events include a vocal and piano concert by the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory on December 15, an Inner Mongolia classic songs concert on December 24, and a Chinese folk music concert by Beaufin Music Group on January 12.

Tickets can be bought from the Shanghai Poly Grand Theater's official WeChat account "SHPGT2014."

If you go:

Venue: Shanghai Poly Grand Theater 上海保利大剧院

Address: 159 Baiyin Road, Jiading District 嘉定区白银路159号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Top ﻿
     