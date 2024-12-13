Exhibition of Italian duo celebrates China-Italy ties

The Zhejiang Art Museum is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the establishment of comprehensive strategic cooperation between China and Italy by hosting an exhibition of Italian artists Sandro Sanna and Donato Piccolo.

The "Visual Traps: Slide in between Atoms" exhibition will run until February 13.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella paid a visit to Hangzhou last month amid the two countries' warm cultural ties. An exhibition at the China Academy of Art was held to mark the 700th anniversary of Marco Polo's death and his adventures across China.

This time, the Italian Cultural Institute in Shanghai is hosting the duo exhibition, which showcases cutting-edge artwork from the far-off European nation.

There are 42 pieces by Sanna and Piccolo, including paintings, mixed-media pieces and art installations. The on-site installations reveal a captivating maze of light and shadow.

The two painters reflect unique approaches to current Italian art. Sanna is well-known for his exploration of light and space, which he expresses through abstract forms that reflect the movement of nature and time.

To decipher the inexplicable secrets of the visible world, Piccolo uses technology to combine mechanical installations with natural materials. Because of their unique artistic languages, the two artists collaborate to create visual traps that provoke deep artistic observations between stationary and moving objects.