Exhibition highlights works of well-known architects

"Wind from the Sea — 2024 Exhibition of Architectural Artworks" is on display at the China Art Museum until February 28, 2025.

The exhibition showcases the work of approximately 100 prominent domestic architects, including Wang Jianguo, Sun Yimin, and Cui Tong.

Teachers and students from China's numerous art and architecture institutions, along with prominent design institutes and enterprises, are among the participating architects.

Architecture has a history and a tale. It serves as both the city's backbone and a cultural carrier. The works focus on urban redevelopment and rural revitalization.

The majority consists of completed architectural works, with some conceptual designs and installations.

These works highlight not only the design of heritage protection and reuse, urban public architecture, and residential spaces, but also the preservation of traditional culture, the ecological environment, and the incorporation of new technology.