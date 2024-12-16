﻿
Exhibition highlights works of well-known architects

The China Art Museum is hosting the "Wind from the Sea — 2024 Exhibition of Architectural Artworks" until February 28, 2025.
"Green Mound — Renewal of the Former Tobacco Company's Mechanical Warehouse on Yangpu Riverside" by Zhang Ming, Zhang Zi and Qin Shu

"Wind from the Sea — 2024 Exhibition of Architectural Artworks" is on display at the China Art Museum until February 28, 2025.

The exhibition showcases the work of approximately 100 prominent domestic architects, including Wang Jianguo, Sun Yimin, and Cui Tong.

Teachers and students from China's numerous art and architecture institutions, along with prominent design institutes and enterprises, are among the participating architects.

Architecture has a history and a tale. It serves as both the city's backbone and a cultural carrier. The works focus on urban redevelopment and rural revitalization.

The majority consists of completed architectural works, with some conceptual designs and installations.

These works highlight not only the design of heritage protection and reuse, urban public architecture, and residential spaces, but also the preservation of traditional culture, the ecological environment, and the incorporation of new technology.

"Da Li Academy of Classical Learning" by Wang Jianguo

"Chongming Dongtan Wetland Research and Education Center" by Zhou Wei and Zhang Bin

Three sections make up the exhibition: "Renewal/Green Village," "Renewal/Art City," and "Reinvention/Cultural Habitat."

For example, "Green Mound — Renewal of the Former Tobacco Company's Mechanical Warehouse on Yangpu Riverside" by Zhang Ming, Zhang Zi and Qin Shu is a project based on urban regeneration. The project prevents the demolition of warehouses along the Yangpu Riverside and instead transforms them into an ecological complex. It breaks the traditional land use pattern by allowing the road to pass under the building, which preserved the old factory. By constructing a ramp in the northern part of the building, it creates a walking path to the riverfront.

The section "Reinvention/Cultural Habitat" includes a number of new works.

The city, the countryside, and the natural environment serve as the sites for these works. These "regenerative" works draw from traditional and regional cultures, conducting a dialogue with their environment and displaying structural beauty via a unique language.

If you go:

Date: Through February 28, 2025, 10am–6pm (closed on Mondays)

Address: 205 Shangnan Rd

Admission: Free

﻿
﻿
