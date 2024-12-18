Winning essays a celebration of city's global impact

“This contest is more than just a literary competition; it serves as a bridge for cultural exchange and understanding,” said Fu Jihong, vice president of the Shanghai People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries. “Every essay reflects the writer's heartfelt observations and deep reflections on Chinese culture and Shanghai’s unique charm. We hope more foreign friends will fall in love with Shanghai, explore its opportunities, and become ambassadors of friendship between nations.”

Organized by the Shanghai People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism, Shanghai Library, and Shanghai United Media Group, the contest highlighted the city’s global appeal and cultural significance.

After seven months of submissions and evaluations, the 7th Shanghai Get-together Writing Contest has concluded with winners from around the globe. Launched in March, the event received a total of 261 entries from 36 countries and regions, showcasing diverse reflections and personal stories about Shanghai.

The contest aimed to bring international voices together, offering a platform to celebrate Shanghai through literary expression. Following an initial review and final selection by a panel of experts, the organizers announced one first-prize winner, two second-prize winners, three third-prize winners, and 14 merit award winners.

The winning essays captured personal journeys, heartfelt memories, and vivid imagery of life in Shanghai, reflecting its role as a bridge between tradition and modernity, celebrating the city's cultural charm, and highlighting its power to inspire meaningful connections across borders.

For Filip Filipovic, a 27-year-old Serbian who won second prize for his essay “China — My Second Hometown,” Shanghai is more than just a place to live; it has been the backdrop for his entire life’s journey.

“From elementary school to my PhD, I spent 20 years in Shanghai’s public education system,” Filipovic said in fluent Mandarin Chinese. His connection to China started long before he was born — his father, inspired by the roots of martial arts in Shaolin Temple, Henan Province, visited China in the 1990s and later decided to settle in Shanghai.

Filipovic's essay recounts his personal and academic growth in Shanghai, weaving together reflections on the city’s transformation and his own professional aspirations. With a background in international politics, he has been deeply influenced by the Belt and Road Initiative. “When I was in high school, the Belt and Road Initiative had already begun to take root in Serbia,” he said. Now, he focuses on consulting work, bridging Chinese and Serbian business interests, particularly in the Balkans.

Filipovic vividly recalls the changes he’s witnessed over the years, “When I first arrived, there was just the Jin Mao Tower and the Oriental Pearl TV Tower. Now, the skyline is unrecognizable.” He also highlighted districts like Qingpu, once empty but now thriving due to the CIIE (China International Import Expo), and Yangpu, where his school is, as hubs of innovation.

“I feel like I’ve grown alongside Shanghai, and the city has become a part of me,” he said. “Although I call it my second home, in many ways, I know Shanghai better than I know Belgrade.”

For Gerhard Greyvensteyn, a South African teacher who won second prize for his essay “My Shanghai,” the city has an undeniable pull that has kept him coming back for over a decade.

“I originally planned to stay for just one year, but it’s now been 11 years,” Greyvensteyn said. “Shanghai always pulls me back with something historical, something international, something sophisticated, something modern.”

Greyvensteyn teaches English literature, world literature, and art history at an international high school in Songjiang District. His essay paints a picture of “one perfect day” in Shanghai, starting with a quiet morning in the suburbs before venturing into the vibrant city center. “I take the subway, visit little restaurants, coffee shops, bookstores, and art exhibitions, then walk around the old streets,” he said.

For him, the charm of Shanghai lies in its contrasts: the coexistence of old and new, calm suburbs and bustling urban centers. “The city is a combination of lifestyle, history, modernism, and fascinating people,” he said.

Greyvensteyn also reflected on the personal nature of living in Shanghai, drawing inspiration from British writer Jonathan Raban's idea of a “soft city." “Every person experiences the city differently. My Shanghai is not the same as yours or anyone else’s,” he said.

Whether in the quiet of the suburban Songjiang or amid the sensory overload of the city center, Greyvensteyn’s connection to Shanghai is evident: “It’s a city that fascinates me, arouses my senses, and keeps me coming back.”

Yuky Wong, a Malaysian student at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, said winning first prize for her essay “A City Called Shanghai” was an unexpected joy.

“I received the e-mail about my award during class, and I almost jumped up in excitement,” Wong recalled with a smile. “I had to hold it in to avoid embarrassing myself!”

Wong’s essay reflects on her three years in Shanghai — time she describes as “neither too long nor too short” but filled with countless firsts.

“It’s where I learned to ride a bike, where I rode my first electric scooter, and where I experienced living with roommates for the first time,” she said.

For Wong, Shanghai’s “Magic City” nickname feels fitting. “The city is full of energy and life,” she said. “I can feel Shanghai's influence on me, not only physically — like indulging in xiaolongbao dumplings, soy milk, and fried dough sticks every morning — but also mentally. My way of seeing the world has changed; I've become more open-minded and accepting.”