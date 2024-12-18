Soy sauce duck popular TCM delicacy in Hangzhou winter

December 21 is Winter Solstice in Chinese solar terms, which means the coldest days in southern China, and jiangya is a traditional Hangzhou delicacy in winter.

The 24 Chinese solar terms, which date back thousands of years, embody the rhythm of nature, and the harmony between humans and the world around them. December 21 is Winter Solstice in Chinese solar terms, which means the coldest days are coming in southern China. It is a big day for Hangzhou locals. As temperatures have already dropped dramatically, people begin to purchase the traditional dish of jiangya, or soy sauce duck, to nourish their bodies. The soy sauce duck is a traditional Hangzhou delicacy in winter and the dish can be seen at both grand feasts and in daily meals. People can order it at upscale restaurants and also buy it at roadside food stores. Though popular with diners, people seldom cook it at home because it can be very time consuming. Many citizens flock to stores in Chayuanqian Lane where about 100,000 ducks are sold each year. Rows of jiangya hang neatly on racks, basking in the sunlight, with the duck fat mixed with the sauce slowly dripping from the skin, filling the entire lane with the aroma of the soy sauce.

Ti Gong

Sister Li's signature dish is jiangya, made with black duck. This breed is expensive because its meat is more tender than that of common ducks. A large black duck is priced at 110 yuan (US$15.10) per piece while small ones are 80 yuan per piece. The large duck is the most sought-after by buyers due to its firm texture and rich sauce flavor. The raw duck is first marinated in soy sauce and hung on a ventilated platform until the sauce dries. It is then coated with a layer of seasoning, stuffed with spices, and placed in a pot for 12 hours. Secondly, soy sauce is poured into the pot until the duck is completely immersed, and it is left for another 24 hours. Pepper, ginger, rice wine, and other seasonings can be added, ensuring the entire duck remains submerged. The container should be covered to keep out air and bacteria. Thirdly, the duck is stewed in soy sauce until it turns crimson, and dried in the sun for two to three days. Sister Li's store has sold nearly 2,000 jiangya thus far this year for turnover of about 100,000 yuan. The sales peak will arrive before the Chinese New Year when the store can sell 200 to 300 ducks a day. The estimated sales for its entire winter season are expected to exceed 10,000 ducks. Zixia Village in the Xiaoshan District is another hub for soy sauce duck, with the sales season beginning there in late October. By virtue of unique pickling skills and rich flavor, Zixia jiangya is highly favored by consumers and has become an indispensable gift when locals visit relatives and friends.

Ti Gong