'Four giants:' architectural feats that created Shanghai's famous skyline

Rome wasn’t built in a day. Neither was Shanghai. Once dubbed "the Paris of the East,” the city has evolved into a fusion of multiculturalism. Along the way, Shanghai has accumulated a repository of stories about the people and events that have shaped its history. Five areas of the city occupy pride of place in that journey: People’s Square, Jing’an Temple, Xujiahui, Lujiazui and Xintiandi. This series, a collaboration with Shanghai Local Chronicles Library, visits them all to follow in the footsteps of time.

Shanghai’s skyline is dominated by towering skyscrapers known as the “four giants” in the Lujiazui financial center of the Pudong New Area.

These architectural marvels — the Oriental Pearl TV Tower, Jin Mao Tower, Shanghai World Financial Center and Shanghai Tower — stand as symbols of the city’s modernization and as proud markers of Pudong’s rapid transformation.

The 468-meter-tall Oriental Pearl TV Tower, completed in 1994, was one of the earliest and most ambitious projects of Pudong’s development.

Its design, which includes 11 spheres stacked on top of one another, was inspired by a Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907) poem, which describes “large and small pearls dropping onto a jade plate.”

In the 1980s, the old television towers in the city could not handle interference caused by the increasing height of surrounding buildings. The need for a new TV tower to improve reception became a priority.

Originally, several locations in Puxi on the western bank of the Huangpu River were considered as host sites, including People’s Square. However, after Pudong was designated a special development area, plans for the new tower shifted to the eastern shore of the river.

Lujiazui was chosen because it offered a perfect visual alignment with the famous Nanjing Road on the western side of the river.

While the tower was originally conceived to improve television transmission, it also became a major tourist attraction.

With 15 observation decks offering sweeping views of the city, it soon became one of Shanghai’s most iconic landmarks, especially at night when its illuminated design lights up the city skyline.