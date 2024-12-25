﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Concerts, ballet to welcome the New Year

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  17:38 UTC+8, 2024-12-25       0
Shanghai Oriental Art Center's New Year celebration brings together music concerts, ballet and tango performances.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  17:38 UTC+8, 2024-12-25       0

The London City Philharmonic and Britain's National Symphony Orchestra are heading the Shanghai Oriental Art Center's New Year event, which will include ballet, tango, and music concerts.

Soprano Annette Wardell will perform with the National Symphony Orchestra on December 30 under the direction of head conductor Paul Bateman.

The first half's programs include Dvorak's "New World Symphony" and Glinka's "Russian and Ludmilla Overture." The second half will feature music by Strauss and Puccini. Wardell will lend her voice to Franz Lehar's "Zigeunerliebe" and Gounod's "Romeo et Juliette."

Concerts, ballet to welcome the New Year

The London City Philharmonic will perform on New Year's Eve. Founded in 2003, the orchestra consists of 80 musicians.

Under the baton of Olsi Qinami, they will present Dvorak's "Slavonic Dance" and "Symphony No. 8" in the first half. The repertoires for the second half involve both Western classics and Chinese compositions such as "Good News from Beijing to the Borderland" and "Jasmine Flower."

Dance lovers can also find their dish in the Art Center's New Year celebration menu. Led by choreographer and director Marcos Ayala, the Argentine tango troupe "Amar por los Dos" will be presenting "Tango in the Shadow" for three straight nights from December 30 to January 1.

Concerts, ballet to welcome the New Year

From January 3 to 5, the Moscow Classical Ballet Theater will perform three classical ballets "The Swan Lake," "Giselle" and "La Bayadère."

On January 5, the Russian Red Army Song and Dance Ensemble will present programs familiar to Chinese audiences with "An Evening on the Outskirts of Moscow" symphony and dance concert. Those interested can follow the Oriental Art Center's official WeChat account for tickets, "SHOAC_Tix" for more information and purchase tickets.

If you go:

Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center 上海东方艺术中心

Address: 425 Dingxiang Road, Pudong New Area 浦东丁香路425号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Oriental Art Center
Pudong New Area
Pudong
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     