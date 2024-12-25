Concerts, ballet to welcome the New Year

The London City Philharmonic and Britain's National Symphony Orchestra are heading the Shanghai Oriental Art Center's New Year event, which will include ballet, tango, and music concerts. Soprano Annette Wardell will perform with the National Symphony Orchestra on December 30 under the direction of head conductor Paul Bateman. The first half's programs include Dvorak's "New World Symphony" and Glinka's "Russian and Ludmilla Overture." The second half will feature music by Strauss and Puccini. Wardell will lend her voice to Franz Lehar's "Zigeunerliebe" and Gounod's "Romeo et Juliette."

The London City Philharmonic will perform on New Year's Eve. Founded in 2003, the orchestra consists of 80 musicians. Under the baton of Olsi Qinami, they will present Dvorak's "Slavonic Dance" and "Symphony No. 8" in the first half. The repertoires for the second half involve both Western classics and Chinese compositions such as "Good News from Beijing to the Borderland" and "Jasmine Flower." Dance lovers can also find their dish in the Art Center's New Year celebration menu. Led by choreographer and director Marcos Ayala, the Argentine tango troupe "Amar por los Dos" will be presenting "Tango in the Shadow" for three straight nights from December 30 to January 1.

From January 3 to 5, the Moscow Classical Ballet Theater will perform three classical ballets "The Swan Lake," "Giselle" and "La Bayadère."

On January 5, the Russian Red Army Song and Dance Ensemble will present programs familiar to Chinese audiences with "An Evening on the Outskirts of Moscow" symphony and dance concert. Those interested can follow the Oriental Art Center's official WeChat account for tickets, "SHOAC_Tix" for more information and purchase tickets.