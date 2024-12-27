Xiling Seal Society's auction preview features rare edition of 'Meng Qiu'

The prestigious Xiling Seal Society will host an auction preview from December 29 to 31 at the Hangzhou International Conference Center. Visitors can view salient items, including a Song Dynasty (960-1279) edition of the book "Meng Qiu (蒙求)."

This version is believed to be the earliest found and best preserved, printed during the Song Dynasty when Hangzhou was the center of the national book printing industry.

"Meng Qiu" is a children's literacy textbook first compiled by Li Han during the Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907). According to archives, it recorded over 600 stories about celebrities and historic events.

Generally, printers would revise the book a few times before reprinting. They might delete some sentences or add a few comments, which to some extent reflected changes in thoughts.

The Song Dynasty edition of the book was enriched with commentary by Xu Ziguang, a leading scholar of the era. The final collector of the book was Wang Shoushan (1873-1938), a renowned bibliophile in the early 20th century China.

Ancient books have always been cherished by Chinese historians for their documentation of the country's history, literature, medical science, agriculture and social development. Those dating back thousands of years are especially valued by museums and private bibliophiles, as they also reflect the evolution of the country's printing history.

When Hangzhou became the capital during the Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279), China's printing industry reached its zenith in history. However, many ancient books were destroyed during the ensuing wars, making the surviving ones even more valuable.

As a result, the Song Dynasty editions are highly sought after by collectors due to their superb binding and smooth printing techniques, which are hallmarks of fine books from that era.