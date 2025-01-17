'Spiritual Realm' pays tribute to celebrated artist

The exhibition, "Transcendent Spiritual Realm," at the Zhejiang Art Museum celebrates Zhang Daqian's 125th birth anniversary by showcasing the creativity and talent of the most renowned Chinese artist of the 20th century.

Zhang was born into a family of artists in Neijiang, Sichuan Province. From 1941 to 1944, he traveled to Gansu Province to make replica paintings in the Mogao Grottoes and other caves. The experience had a profound impact on Zhang's painting style, which later influenced contemporary Chinese Buddhist art..

The Mogao Grottoes, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, include some of the finest examples of Buddhist art spanning thousands of years. It is an oasis located at a religious and cultural crossroads on the Silk Road.