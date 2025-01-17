'Spiritual Realm' pays tribute to celebrated artist
The exhibition, "Transcendent Spiritual Realm," at the Zhejiang Art Museum celebrates Zhang Daqian's 125th birth anniversary by showcasing the creativity and talent of the most renowned Chinese artist of the 20th century.
Zhang was born into a family of artists in Neijiang, Sichuan Province. From 1941 to 1944, he traveled to Gansu Province to make replica paintings in the Mogao Grottoes and other caves. The experience had a profound impact on Zhang's painting style, which later influenced contemporary Chinese Buddhist art..
The Mogao Grottoes, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, include some of the finest examples of Buddhist art spanning thousands of years. It is an oasis located at a religious and cultural crossroads on the Silk Road.
Zhang copied 276 murals and founded a new painting school inspired by old Buddhist art. He is regarded as the first professional Chinese artist to meticulously reproduce the paintings. Some of the copies are only partially finished with an outline, while others are partially colored.
Zhang left China in 1949. During his lengthy travels, he lived in Argentina, Brazil, France and the United States. These extensive international experiences broadened his horizons, and he eventually managed to blend traditional and modern skills. He invented the splash ink method, particularly splash color, a style that corresponds to abstract expressionism in the West and earned him global fame.
Zhang spent four years in Zhejiang Province to gain inspiration from the nature. He visited lakes, rivers, hills and hamlets to capture the province's landscape. The exhibition displays some of these works.
If you go
Date: Through February 16, 9am-5pm
Admission: Free
Address: 128 Nanshan Rd
南山路128号