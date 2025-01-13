It's time to shed your old skin for a new you in 2025!

Get ready to shed your old self, because 2025 is the Year of the Snake!

Often misunderstood, snakes are more than just hissing creatures – they're packed with charm, mystique, and some serious good vibes. The snake slithers its way into Chinese culture as a symbol of transformation, vitality, and even wisdom. Let's untangle the fascinating tales and traditions behind this zodiac star.

The snake's ability to shed its skin makes it a timeless metaphor for renewal and immortality. This symbolism stretches back to ancient texts like "The Book of Songs" (Shi Jing), where dreaming of a snake is seen as an auspicious omen that signals a fresh start or a new phase in life. This notion of continual rebirth is also reflected in the snake's physical qualities.

The sleek, slippery creature's vitality, graceful movements, and ability to produce numerous eggs have led it to be seen as a symbol of energy, life and fertility. Its prolific reproductive capabilities and striking appearance have made the snake an emblem of vitality, power, and regeneration in Chinese culture. It's no wonder that snakes are also associated with eternal youth – an animal that never stops reinventing itself.

"The Legend of the White Snake" gives this symbolism a romantic twist. Bai Suzhen, a magical snake spirit, transforms into a beautiful woman as an act of gratitude. Her love for Xu Xian and her unyielding loyalty exemplify the snake's connection with devotion and reciprocity.

In other regions of China, snakes are revered as "Willow Immortals," mystical figures believed to bring protection and blessings.

Despite the fear and aversion they often evoke, snakes can be surprisingly beneficial to humans. For instance, some snakes serve as guardians, helping to protect homes and guard against thieves, while others act as "babysitters," looking after children.

In Sanping Village, Fujian Province, known as "Snake Village," the locals consider a particular black snake living in the surrounding forests as a guardian deity. This snake is welcomed into homes and is even known to curl up beside people as they sleep, providing comfort and safeguarding their peace.

The snake's revered status in Chinese culture goes beyond its physical presence, extending into the realm of mythology where it is seen as a powerful symbol of creation, protection, and divine influence.

Nuwa and Fuxi (akin to Adam and Eve in Western culture), the mythical origin of humankind and progenitors of humanity, are depicted as having human heads with snake bodies, underscoring the snake's deep connection to the creation of life itself.

In another example, the Black Tortoise (Xuanwu), one of the Four Divine Beasts who protect four directions respectively, is depicted as a fusion of snake and turtle – representing the harmonious balance between stability and transformation.

Similarly, in Daoist mythology, Xuantian Shangdi, the supreme deity, is shown standing upon both a snake and a turtle, symbolizing dominion over chaos and control over cosmic balance.

Interestingly, the Year of the Snake is sometimes referred to as the "Little Dragon Year." Many parents choose to name their children Xiaolong or Shaolong (Little Dragon) in the hope that their children will grow to embody the power and fortune of both the snake and the dragon.

Ever wondered how snakes landed the sixth position in the Chinese zodiac?

Song Dynasty (960-1276) philosopher Zhu Xi tied the zodiac order to animal behavior. Snakes begin to be active from 9am, which falls into the Si hours, the sixth place in "Tian Gan Di Zhi," an ancient Chinese system used for recording time, so snake hour became snake year.