Social media boom: Interview with the content creator Dante Muños

  20:07 UTC+8, 2025-01-27       0
Arina met with a content creator from New York City who has been traveling across China, to discuss the ongoing social media shifts and the impact of RedNote.
In mid-January 2025, a significant change took place in the social media landscape. The rise of RedNote (Xiaohongshu) in China sparked a wave of change, with influencers moving from other platforms and giving rise to the "TikTok refugees" phenomenon.

We met with Dante Muños, a content creator from New York City who has been traveling across China, to discuss the ongoing social media shifts and the impact of RedNote. Dante shared his observations on the growing influence of RedNote as it attracts more Western users, especially those from TikTok, who are looking for a fresh platform to maintain their presence.

Shot by Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Arina Yakupova. Reported by Arina Yakupova. Subtitles by Arina Yakupova.

For influencers like Dante, the migration isn't just about switching platforms–it's about adapting to a new audience and figuring out how to thrive in a fast-changing environment.

Dante's experience with RedNote has been a learning curve. Despite the challenges posed by the platform's different format and audience, Dante has seen notable growth in his follower count as he shares his experiences in China. His rapid growth reflects the potential of RedNote to offer influencers new opportunities to connect with a Chinese audience that's hungry for fresh content.

This shift from TikTok to RedNote is part of a broader trend of influencers seeking new spaces where they can expand their reach. While platforms like Instagram and YouTube still have massive global audiences, the viral nature and unique features of RedNote have made it a new frontier for influencers seeking new avenues for success. As the TikTok refugees phenomenon continues, it will be interesting to watch how RedNote evolves and how influencers like Dante adjust to the new opportunities it presents.

Time codes for the Interview

[00:00 - 00:30] "We are meeting at a historic moment due to the social media boom."

[00:36 - 01:23] TikTok refugees: "First cyber refugees in history."

[01:24 - 02:06] Monetization on YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram.

[02:07 - 03:11] Transitioning between apps: "Instagram, YouTube, X, and their issues."

[05:31 - 06:15] RedNote and its adaptation for new users.

[06:16 - 07:02] Challenges with Chinese social media monetization.

[07:56 - 08:45] Social hate and lack of regulation: "Faceless users."

[09:41 - 10:30] Content creation tips.

[10:31 - 11:15] Advice for aspiring influencers: "Don't fear failure."

[11:16 - 12:05] Agencies versus authenticity: Pros and cons of working with agencies.

[12:06 - 12:55] Roasting Arina`s Instagram account

[12:56 - 13:32] Final message to Chinese followers

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
