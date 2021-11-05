G60 model industrial parks to be honored at CIIE

A batch of experts in the financial field began evaluating the development of 31 industrial parks along the G60 High-Tech Corridor in the nine cities to choose some of the best.

Most experts are from the member units of the G60 High-Tech Corridor Financial Service Alliance in the Yangtze River Delta, such as Haitong Securities, Guotai Jun'an and China Securities.

The construction of a high-quality model park for the integration of industry and finance is not just a signboard, but an important measure to improve the modern financial service functions of the G60 High-Tech Corridor in the Yangtze River Delta, according to the joint office of the G60 High-Tech Corridor.

The model industrial park will play a demonstrative and leading role, further deepen financial reform and innovation, support regional collaborative innovation and integrated development, realize the integrated layout of industrial chain, innovation chain and value chain, and accelerate the construction of international advanced scientific and technological innovation capabilities and industrial systems.

The evaluation covers eight aspects, namely function positioning, industrial characteristics, sci-tech innovation vitality, financial support, the integration of industry and finance, business environment, concentration of talent and promotion mechanism. The research team conducted all-round investigations in the 31 industrial parks and visited 36 "competitive companies" in the sectors like advanced manufacturing and artificial intelligence in the parks.

Next, the joint office will invite experts from the People's Bank local branches in Shanghhai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui provinces, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, the Securities Regulatory Commission, and the members of the Financial Service Alliance to form a review committee to further conduct a comprehensive review of the 31 industrial parks. The result will be made public on November 8 at the CIIE.



