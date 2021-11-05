﻿
Feature / District

G60 model industrial parks to be honored at CIIE

Qian Tong Zhou Dandan
  16:16 UTC+8, 2021-11-05       0
A batch of experts in the financial field began evaluating the development of 31 industrial parks along the G60 High-Tech Corridor in the nine cities to choose some of the best.
Qian Tong Zhou Dandan
  16:16 UTC+8, 2021-11-05       0

A batch of experts in the financial field began evaluating the development of 31 industrial parks along the G60 High-Tech Corridor in the nine cities of Shanghai, Jiaxing, Hangzhou, Jinhua, Suzhou, Huzhou, Xuancheng, Wuhu and Hefei in a bid to choose some of the best.

Most experts are from the member units of the G60 High-Tech Corridor Financial Service Alliance in the Yangtze River Delta, such as Haitong Securities, Guotai Jun'an and China Securities.

The construction of a high-quality model park for the integration of industry and finance is not just a signboard, but an important measure to improve the modern financial service functions of the G60 High-Tech Corridor in the Yangtze River Delta, according to the joint office of the G60 High-Tech Corridor.

G60 model industrial parks to be honored at CIIE

The model industrial park will play a demonstrative and leading role, further deepen financial reform and innovation, support regional collaborative innovation and integrated development, realize the integrated layout of industrial chain, innovation chain and value chain, and accelerate the construction of international advanced scientific and technological innovation capabilities and industrial systems.

The evaluation covers eight aspects, namely function positioning, industrial characteristics, sci-tech innovation vitality, financial support, the integration of industry and finance, business environment, concentration of talent and promotion mechanism. The research team conducted all-round investigations in the 31 industrial parks and visited 36 "competitive companies" in the sectors like advanced manufacturing and artificial intelligence in the parks.

Next, the joint office will invite experts from the People's Bank local branches in Shanghhai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui provinces, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, the Securities Regulatory Commission, and the members of the Financial Service Alliance to form a review committee to further conduct a comprehensive review of the 31 industrial parks. The result will be made public on November 8 at the CIIE.


Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Yangtze River
China International Import Expo
CIIE
Haitong Securities
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     