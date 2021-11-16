Local printing companies take home several 'Oscars'

Several printing companies in Songjiang excelled in the recent 2021 Premier Printing Awards, a global printing prize nicknamed "Oscar" in the printing trade.

Products from three Songjiang companies – Shanghai Jiucheng Packing, Shanghai Young Sun Printing and Shanghai New Island Packaging and Printing – won gold medals. Among them, a cat food package from Shanghai Jiucheng Packing won the top Premier Printing Award, making this year historic for Songjiang's printing industry in terms of global awards reaped.

"The package, produced with professional and vivid printing effects while displayed on a handsome shelf, is able to catch consumers' attention immediately. It combines bright and matte packing methods perfectly. And its unique sealing method is a brave innovation," said a judge in reference to the cat food package.

Shanghai Young Sun Printing's gold-medal-winning product is a gift box that combines embossing, gilding and piping techniques, while a lipstick package from Shanghai New Island Packaging and Printing used stamping technology to portray traditional Chinese ink painting patterns.

"The excellent performance of Songjiang's printing companies this year benefited from the district's G60 High-tech Corridor vision, which encouraged the companies to increase science and technology investment and raise product quality," said an official from the Songjiang Printing Association.

The Premier Printing Awards is the world's oldest and most influential printing competition.