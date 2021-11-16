﻿
Feature / District

Local printing companies take home several 'Oscars'

﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  10:30 UTC+8, 2021-11-16       0
Several printing companies in Songjiang excelled in the recent 2021 Premier Printing Awards, a global printing prize nicknamed "Oscar" in the printing trade.
﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  10:30 UTC+8, 2021-11-16       0

Several printing companies in Songjiang excelled in the recent 2021 Premier Printing Awards, a global printing prize nicknamed "Oscar" in the printing trade.

Products from three Songjiang companies – Shanghai Jiucheng Packing, Shanghai Young Sun Printing and Shanghai New Island Packaging and Printing – won gold medals. Among them, a cat food package from Shanghai Jiucheng Packing won the top Premier Printing Award, making this year historic for Songjiang's printing industry in terms of global awards reaped.

"The package, produced with professional and vivid printing effects while displayed on a handsome shelf, is able to catch consumers' attention immediately. It combines bright and matte packing methods perfectly. And its unique sealing method is a brave innovation," said a judge in reference to the cat food package.

Shanghai Young Sun Printing's gold-medal-winning product is a gift box that combines embossing, gilding and piping techniques, while a lipstick package from Shanghai New Island Packaging and Printing used stamping technology to portray traditional Chinese ink painting patterns.

"The excellent performance of Songjiang's printing companies this year benefited from the district's G60 High-tech Corridor vision, which encouraged the companies to increase science and technology investment and raise product quality," said an official from the Songjiang Printing Association.

The Premier Printing Awards is the world's oldest and most influential printing competition.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Songjiang
Oscar
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     