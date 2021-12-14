Students in Songjiang bake up a Yexie cake storm

Wang Mei / Ti Gong

Making Yexie cakes, a traditional Songjiang snack, was arranged as a classroom activity at Cangqiao School in Songjiang District, where students, teachers and parents gathered to celebrate their hometown culture.

A dim sum chef explained the process of making a Yexie cake and its history. Both students and parents looked enthralled. Students then put on aprons and experienced flour sifting, dough pitting, adding filling, spreading flour and de-moulding under the guidance of both the chef, their teachers and parents.

Dai Ya, a Songjiang local and mother of student Shen Ruizhe, said it was her first time making Yexie cakes, though she was quite fond of the food.

"Making Yexie cakes with my child is a rare and precious opportunity through which we learn more about the traditional culture of our hometown," said Dai.

"Hometown culture lecturing began in our school as long ago as 2016. At that time, teachers would guide the students to tour around unique Songjiang historic buildings and tourist sites," said Fan Lili, vice principal of Cangqiao School.

"After the students finish making cakes today, we will suggest they pack the food and send it to their grandparents as a gift. In this way, the students both learn the regional culture and know how to express gratitude to people who love them."