Feature / District

Minhang spawns seven new listed firms in 2021

  10:50 UTC+8, 2021-12-21       0
The district now has a total of 42 listed companies, second in the city behind only the Pudong New Area.
There have been seven new listed companies in Minhang this year, bringing the district's total to 42, second in the city behind the Pudong New Area.

Most recent examples include Shanghai Aohua Endoscopy and Shanghai YCT Electronics, listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, respectively.

Both started trading last month.

Aohua is China's first and only local producer of endoscopes. The company has engaged in innovative research and development practices for over 20 years.

YCT Electronics is Minhang's first company traded on the growth enterprise market this year. A renowned authorized distributor of electronic components in China, it has supplied companies including Panasonic, Toshiba, Seoul Semiconductor and LG.

Minhang has been identified as one of Shanghai's most important areas for global technological innovation, featuring a hotspot of innovative resources and technologies with significant financial backing.

During the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), Minhang will focus on building more multi-billion-yuan industrial clusters, specializing in areas such as artificial intelligence and biomedicine.

﻿
