Minhang District leads way with smart schooling

Minhang was recently selected as a "Double Reduction" exemplary case by the Ministry of Education.
Minhang was recently selected as a "Double Reduction" exemplary case by the Ministry of Education.

In response to the "Double Reduction" policy, amidst parental and student concern, Minhang explored a data-driven approach, constructing various online teaching platforms and tools to tailor teaching methods in accordance with students' results and aptitudes.

Using a data-driven approach has meant that they can optimize the supply of educational resources through accurate and effective data analysis, promoting educational accessibility for all.

This was primarily achieved through their "1258 platform" – that is, using one platform, using two helpers, catered towards five different users (such as students, parents and teachers) and eight main possible scenarios (such as classroom teaching, course selection, community engagement and many others) to increase the accessibility of education for all in compliance with the "Double Reduction" policy.

Through a main online platform, teachers can access up to 700,000 homework resources online, including picture books, interactive exercises, reading passages and other tools that are catered to various age groups.

Myriad resources are included on the cloud to ensure that teachers can set personalized homework according to the students' different ability levels and learning styles.

In addressing the main concern of homework overload for students, as discussed in the "Double Reduction" policy, under the platform, a supervisory system has been implemented to manage tasks.

An interface displays a comprehensive overview of the difficulty, time needed, and nature of the homework set by teachers, encouraging them to be more wary of students' time, as to not over-burden them with homework.

Furthermore, schools have begun implementing a lesson preparation system split into different categories of comprehension, beginning with "2G", where teachers explain basic concepts, up to "5G", where teachers delve deep into explanation and evaluation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Minhang
Special Reports
