New firm settles in Songjiang development zone

  16:52 UTC+8, 2022-01-18       0
Yanzhiwu, a leading company in the bird's nest industry, has located its new production base in the Songjiang Economic and Technological Development Zone. The company made the decision based on Shanghai's convenient transportation network and the developed logistics system in the Yangtze River Delta.

The production areas have large windows, so visitors can see the entire production process – from drying, picking and weighing raw materials to liquid dispensing. Bottle picking, washing, filling and sterilizing workshops are orderly arranged.

The company has focused on making high-quality bird's nests for the past 23 years, and also has production bases in Fujian and Gansu provinces.

"We chose Songjiang because of its sound industrial foundation, strong government support and excellent transportation systems that help with logistics," said Deng Bangping, director of Yanzhiwu's supply chain center.

Liu Jiajing, secretary of the Party's Eastern Park Management Center in the development zone, hopes more companies follow Yanzhiwu's lead and set up shop in the zone.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
