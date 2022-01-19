Minhang upping the ante on art and culture

Minhang District is hosting more than 20 art exhibitions and fairs during the First International City Art Season that kicked off on January 1.

Ti Gong

To improve people's quality of life and Minhang's cultural strength, the district will host more than 20 art exhibitions and fairs during the First International City Art Season that kicked off in Minhang Cultural Park on January 1.

Along with the Art Season opening ceremony, the first exhibition – "Being with you Sculpture Exhibition" – presented by American artist Joy Brown, opened to the public.

Meanwhile, as the pillar of the art season, the Minhang Art Gallery Alliance was established, which includes 16 major Minhang museums and art galleries and will host the upcoming art fairs and exhibitions.

In addition to art, the district will furnish more facilities for the public to sit down and experience life in public places such as parks, roads, riverbanks and communities during the art season, according to the district.

These public facilities will be seasoned with cultural and artistic works featuring both Shanghai and Jiangnan culture to help beautify the city.

The first exhibition of the art season and the first Joy Brown show in China, "Being with you" tells the story of the relationship between individuals, families, cities, society and nature.

Thirteen Joy Brown sculptures are situated around Minhang Cultural Park, creating a warm scene together with the park's grasslands and trees.

The free exhibition runs through June 30 at 2001 Caobao Road.