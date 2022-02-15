Expanding the pool of local talent in Minhang

Twenty-two new talent policies were recently issued in Minhang District, including setting up a 100 million yuan (US$15.71 million) special fund for talent and launching 14 district-level talent apartment projects.

The policies are designed to expand the range of local talent and establish a new talent classification and evaluation mechanism based on contributions made to the economy, society, science and technology – a total contrast to the former mechanism that set benchmarks for things like a person's thesis, job title, educational background and awards.

People excelling in the management field now have the opportunity to be regarded as talent, whereas in the past only those in academic and scientific fields were regarded as such.

In addition, members of a team led by a recognized talent can take advantage of the supportive policies, while in the past only the talent themselves could. The new policies are expected to cover 10,000 people and emphasize better talent services such as increasing the supply of apartments for talent.

The district will add about 50,000 talent apartments in the next five years for staff working in key institutions.

Recently, about 10,000 apartment units were provided to qualified talent.

The district has also earmarked 100 million yuan in special funding for talent to encourage them to innovate, start a business and work and live in Minhang.

As a result, the district's talent structure is expected to improve. Smart manufacturing talent will be especially favored by industry parks like Zizhu Hi-tech Park and Minhang Economic Development Park, whereas Xinzhuang Commercial Park and Qibao Commercial Zone will focus on introducing modern service-industry talent.