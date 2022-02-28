Feature / District

Local girls aspire to represent China football

Qian Tong
Qian Tong Emma Song
  11:36 UTC+8, 2022-02-28       0
The victory of Women's Asian Football Cup has stirred passions among players on Jiading's Elite women's football team, whose dream is to become members of the national team.
Qian Tong
Qian Tong Emma Song
  11:36 UTC+8, 2022-02-28       0

The Chinese women's football team was hailed as heroes after its historic 3-2 win over South Korea to take the Women's Asian Football Cup in Mumbai on February 6. It was the second women's championship for China, 16 years after its first.

The victory has stirred passions among players on Jiading's Elite women's football team, whose dream is to become members of the national team.

"I believe that I will be closer to my dream if I work hard now," said Li Simeng, a member of the team.

With the support from the district, Jiading Huilong Football Club has been selecting promising female football players from 16 primary and middle schools since 2013.

There are 100 players training in Jiading now. Girls cut their hair and train in adverse weather to prepare for different game conditions.

Sheng Yunlin, a core member of the team, credits her success in football to ongoing physical-strength training.

"I don't have any secret. If you want to win the game, you have to challenge yourself and break your limits. Just remember, never give up," said Sheng.

Local girls aspire to represent China football
Zhou Yulin / Ti Gong

Girls of Jiading's Elite women's football team undergo the training.

Anting resident Gu Pingjuan, a retired player, is accustomed to being the backbone of the Chinese women's football team.

Gu and other team members, including Shui Qingxia and Sun Wen, the current and former national team coaches, have won eight championships of Chinese Women's Football Super League.

The day before winning the Asian Football Cup, Gu returned to Jiading to visit her old friends in the national team.

"These young girls have really done a great job. It reminds me of my old days as a football player," said Gu.

Born in 1968, Gu entered Shanghai Youth Sports School when she was 15 and became a member of the first official women's football team in Shanghai in 1984.

Gu joined the Chinese women's football team in 1989 when she and her team members won the championship in the second Women's Asian Football Cup in Hong Kong.

"Normally, I played as a back in the team, so I needed to learn how to play defense as well as provide assists," said Gu.

After a series of injuries, she retired in 1998.

Gu still plays football with friends in her spare time.

"I often go back to Jiading, my hometown. Seeing kids playing football makes me feel relieved. I believe in the future, more kids will stand out and make us proud," said Gu.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     