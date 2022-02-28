Local girls aspire to represent China football

The victory of Women's Asian Football Cup has stirred passions among players on Jiading's Elite women's football team, whose dream is to become members of the national team.

The Chinese women's football team was hailed as heroes after its historic 3-2 win over South Korea to take the Women's Asian Football Cup in Mumbai on February 6. It was the second women's championship for China, 16 years after its first.

The victory has stirred passions among players on Jiading's Elite women's football team, whose dream is to become members of the national team.

"I believe that I will be closer to my dream if I work hard now," said Li Simeng, a member of the team.

With the support from the district, Jiading Huilong Football Club has been selecting promising female football players from 16 primary and middle schools since 2013.

There are 100 players training in Jiading now. Girls cut their hair and train in adverse weather to prepare for different game conditions.

Sheng Yunlin, a core member of the team, credits her success in football to ongoing physical-strength training.

"I don't have any secret. If you want to win the game, you have to challenge yourself and break your limits. Just remember, never give up," said Sheng.

Zhou Yulin / Ti Gong

Anting resident Gu Pingjuan, a retired player, is accustomed to being the backbone of the Chinese women's football team.

Gu and other team members, including Shui Qingxia and Sun Wen, the current and former national team coaches, have won eight championships of Chinese Women's Football Super League.

The day before winning the Asian Football Cup, Gu returned to Jiading to visit her old friends in the national team.

"These young girls have really done a great job. It reminds me of my old days as a football player," said Gu.

Born in 1968, Gu entered Shanghai Youth Sports School when she was 15 and became a member of the first official women's football team in Shanghai in 1984.

Gu joined the Chinese women's football team in 1989 when she and her team members won the championship in the second Women's Asian Football Cup in Hong Kong.

"Normally, I played as a back in the team, so I needed to learn how to play defense as well as provide assists," said Gu.

After a series of injuries, she retired in 1998.

Gu still plays football with friends in her spare time.

"I often go back to Jiading, my hometown. Seeing kids playing football makes me feel relieved. I believe in the future, more kids will stand out and make us proud," said Gu.