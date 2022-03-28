Feature / District

Celebrating the rich tradition and culture of farming folk songs

Zhangma Village in Qingpu District is rich in water resources and has a long history of farming. The folk songs help cheer up farmers while they work.
A new cultural center for folk singing provides local residents an opportunity to learn and experience the culture of traditional folk songs in Zhangma Village of Zhujiajiao Town.

Zhangma Village is rich in water resources and has a long history of farming. The folk songs help cheer up farmers while they work in the field.

Visitors can listen to songs sung by the inheritors of cultural heritage in the village and learn about the details and history of these songs.

Field Folk Song is a national-level intangible cultural heritage, which is a special style in Jiangnan (regions in the south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River).

In Shanghai, the field folk songs are mainly sung in four districts – Qingpu, Jinshan, Songjiang and Fengxian.

Apart from the folk songs, there is a display wall in the village, showcasing the farming culture and history of the village.

Lu Lingli / Ti Gong

Visitors try their hand in grinding the grain at the center in Zhangma Village.

﻿
﻿
